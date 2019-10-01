Gird your loins! The Jo Malone Advent Calendar has just dropped and you will be blown away The most talked-about beauty advent calendar is back…

Every year without fail, there's only one beauty advent calendar on everyone's list - and that's the offering from Jo Malone London. This stunning dolls house-style number drops on 1 October and we have a hunch it will sell out straight away - just like it always does. You can't hang around if this beauty is on your wish list, trust us. Now, lots of beauty advent calendars only contain 12 doors these days, but Jo Malone's is filled with 24 magical miniatures that are going to make your December even more exciting. It's a great mix of fragrances and products for the home as well as your bathroom and the trademark yellow and gold packaging is enough to make anyone swoon.

Get ready to swoon...

With a scented treat behind every door, there's the super popular Blackberry & Bay Cologne in a 9ml bottle, as well as the English Pear & Freesia Body Crème in a 15ml tub, alongside some extra-special newbies, including the Bronze Wood & Leather Cologne Intense. We are completely obsessed with the Sweet Almond & Macaroon Mini Candle too. We can't get enough of the Velvet Rose & Oud Shower, the festive Myrrh & Tonka Body Creme, Peony & Blush Suede Bath Oil, as well as the Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne. There's just too many to list ladies!

BUY IT NOW! £320, Jo Malone London

Priced at £320, yes, it's a major splurge and definitely the highest end you could go for when it comes to celebrating the month of December, but every Jo Malone lover will understand the hysteria. You can pick it up on the Jo Malone website and at selected boutiques while stocks last.

Last year, it originally went on sale exclusively at Harrods, before selling out at all Jo Malone boutiques nationwide and online. But, a month later on the 1 November it was re-stocked. Maybe that will be the case this year? We'll keep you posted...

Speaking of Christmas gifts, also dropping today - exclusive to Harrods - is the Rose & Magnolia Cologne, part of Jo Malone's Magic & Mayhem Christmas Offering. With essences of magnolia and roses, mixed with patchouli and warm amber, this is a festive scent not to be missed. And we can't get over the striking dark blue packaging...

Rose & Magnolia Cologne, £104, Jo Malone London @ Harrods

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.