The secret to Simon Cowell's youthful complexion The star looks 10 years younger

If you've been watching Celebrity X Factor every Saturday, you may be transfixed by more than just the star contestants. Have you, like us, been a little preoccupied with staring at Simon Cowell's radiant, youthful-looking complexion? The judge looks completely rejuvenated, almost totally free of wrinkles – like a new Simon. With all that cash floating around he clearly has access to some of the beauty world's top cosmetic procedures, so we're wondering how the star has transformed his skin. Well, it seems the successful talent boss has revitalised his appearance thanks to a combination of lifestyle changes, facials and a facelift.

In early 2018, Simon, 60, admitted to having a facelift, revealing it "hurt like hell". He told the Sun on Sunday newspaper that he underwent a non-surgical 'sewing bioplastic-infused thread" facelift that cost £2000. He explained: "There's lots of things you can do now. You don't just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox. It hurts like hell but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the crap.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to her youthful-looking skin

"For me now, it's all about having clean skin. If you have clean skin, you look better. But you have to be very careful with some of this stuff." The X Factor star revealed that he received the treatment from surgeon Dr Jean-Louis Sebagh, who is known as the "Picasso of dermatology".

Simon Cowell with his partner Lauren Silverman

Simon has previously said that he believes using Botox "added 10 years" to his TV career, but that he regrets going overboard with the procedure. He said: "Hopefully I look better now – I probably did have a little too much Botox a couple of years ago, because everyone on TV has it. Now I have facials, but nothing too extravagant at the moment. I have a girl who comes here and does a great face massage – it's very relaxing. I also had a sheep placenta facial once, which was quite out there."

MORE: Lisa Faulkner's pre-wedding hair and skincare makeover – all the details!

Simon has also shaken up his diet and fitness routine. Following recent photos of his six-pack on the beach, he denied having had a gastric band fitted. Talking to Best, he said: "People have said, 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' – but I haven't. If I had, I would admit to it."

Simon with Ant and Dec Photo credit: Instagram / Simon Cowell

He added: "This diet is all about what you put into your body. It’s not the Atkins diet or anything else. It’s just common sense. It’s not hard at all. I met this doctor in LA and he told me my diet was appalling and I had to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks."

Simon said cutting out sugar made a huge difference. "The first few weeks were difficult, but then I stopped craving sugar. I have also found a brilliant gluten-free beer, which helps. The hardest part is when I see Eric eat a pizza in front of me."