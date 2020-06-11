Beauty lovers, rejoice! The M&S £15 Summer Beauty Bag is back - and it's worth over £110 Bargain beauty that will make you feel your on holiday even if you're just at home...

Exciting news for you all - Marks & Spencer has brought back its sell-out M&S Summer Beauty Bag and the second drop has gone live today! If you're looking for mini treats, you'll be thrilled at what you'll find inside. There are 11 amazing products worth over £110, and if you spend £25 or more on clothing and home on the website, you get the Summer Beauty Bag for just £15.

Summer Beauty Bag, £15, M&S

What's in the M&S bag:

Nuxe Sun Melting Cream High Protection for Face SPF50 30ml

L'Occitane Verveine Shower Gel 70ml

M&S Sun Smart After Sun Face Mask 50ml

M&S Seasalt & Freesia Eau de Toilette 10ml

Autograph Colour Shine Lip Lacquer(Sorbet) 6ml

Percy & Reed Smoothed, Sealed & Sensational Volumising No Oil OIL for fine hair 60ml

Ren Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic 50ml

Color WOW Color Security Shampoo 75ml

Color WOW Color Security Conditioner 75ml

Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen in Black Noir

Pure Super Hydrate Day Cream SPF15 50ml

Hurry only available while stocks last - bag a bargain before it’s gone!

