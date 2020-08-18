Kylie Jenner’s skincare line is finally available on Nordstrom – including this perfect beauty buy We love the trial size set and travel case from Kylie Skin

Just as Nordstrom’s summer sale kicked off, we got some more good news from the Stateside retailer. Kylie Jenner's popular skincare line Kylie Skin is launching at Nordstrom in-store in September – but you can shop the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's top products right now online.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's sexy bandana print summer dress is on sale!

Kylie Skin will be in-store in the US at Nordstrom on 16 September but we can shop it online in the UK or US right now

The Kylie Skin line launched last year as an offshoot from the reality TV star’s beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie announced the Nordstrom launch on Instagram on Monday, posting a photo of a perfectly pink-manicured hand holding a tube of her brand’s face moisturiser.

"I’m so excited that @kylieskin is now available at Nordstrom.com and coming to all @Nordstrom stores on September 16!" she wrote alongside a double pink heart emoji.

If you want to try out Kylie Skin, which features very on-brand powder pink packaging, we love the four-piece Mini Skincare Set that includes a quartet of products so you can experience the ultimate Kylie Jenner skincare routine before splashing out on full-size skincare buys.

Kylie Skin Mini-Skincare set, £31.67/$39, Nordstrom

The set includes travel sizes of Kylie Skin’s Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner.

Kylie Skin travel bag, £17.87/$22, Nordstrom

Just as rosy and sweet are the Kylie Skin accessories. There’s a hairband and also a travel bag, which has a zip compartment featuring a see-through window that is great for taking on holiday. And of course, it’s the perfect place to store your mini-skincare set.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.