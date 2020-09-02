The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020 is as luxurious as you'd expect

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's beauty advent calendar time, and after a rollercoaster of a year, we're quite looking forward to the simple joy of opening a door on an advent calendar and getting a little treat. Whether you're into chocolate, booze or beauty, there's plenty for everyone. Harrods - a favourite with the rich and famous - has unveiled its advent calendar for 2020 and wow - it's super luxurious.

Obviously it's chic on the outside with its deep, forest green casing and adorned with a delicate, snowy set illustration of Harrods iconic façade, the 25 drawers contain a covetable curation of the most sought-after, exciting beauty products from around the world.

Beauty Advent Calendar, £250, Harrods

From skincare saviours such as Augustinus Bader’s gorgeous face oil to scented treats from Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge and their delectable mini candle as well as makeup to see you through the festive season…

Mia Collins, Head of Beauty at Harrods, says: "Every year, I fall in love with the exterior of our beautiful calendar as much as I do the products it conceals in its interior and this year we were really inspired to imbue the charm and joy of Christmas at Harrods to the homes of our beauty customers."

The Beauty Advent Calendar will be available to buy in-store and online at Harrods.com from 1 October 2020 for £250.

What's inside the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020?

If you prefer to be surprised, don't carry on reading…

The contents inside the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020

111Skin Rose Gold Eye Masks

Acqua di Parma Colonia and Body Cream set

Augustinus Bader Face oil

Chantecaille Gold Recovery Mask

Darphin Cleansing Balm

Decorte AQ Absolute Bright Cream

Dr Barbara Sturm

Dr Sebagh Serum Repair

Fresh Vitamin Nectar Mask

Goldfaden MD Eye Concentrate

Guerlain Orchidee Cream

Hourglass Veil Setting powder

Huda Beauty Power Bullet lipstick

Laura Mercier Rouge Essential

Living Proof Color Care shampoo

MFK Baccarat Rouge 540 Candle

Murad Multi-acid peel

Nars Longwear Eyeliner

Natasha Denona Chrome top coat

Natura Bisse Tensolift neck cream

Rodial Bee Venom Cream

Shiseido Ultimune Concentrate

Slip Scrunchies x 3 set

Sunday Riley CEO Vita. C

Valmont Renewing Pack.

