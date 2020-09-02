The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020 is as luxurious as you'd expect

Leanne Bayley
What's inside the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020, plus when this year's calendar is released and how much it'll cost.
It's beauty advent calendar time, and after a rollercoaster of a year, we're quite looking forward to the simple joy of opening a door on an advent calendar and getting a little treat. Whether you're into chocolate, booze or beauty, there's plenty for everyone. Harrods - a favourite with the rich and famous - has unveiled its advent calendar for 2020 and wow - it's super luxurious.
Obviously it's chic on the outside with its deep, forest green casing and adorned with a delicate, snowy set illustration of Harrods iconic façade, the 25 drawers contain a covetable curation of the most sought-after, exciting beauty products from around the world.
Beauty Advent Calendar, £250, Harrods
From skincare saviours such as Augustinus Bader’s gorgeous face oil to scented treats from Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge and their delectable mini candle as well as makeup to see you through the festive season…
Mia Collins, Head of Beauty at Harrods, says: "Every year, I fall in love with the exterior of our beautiful calendar as much as I do the products it conceals in its interior and this year we were really inspired to imbue the charm and joy of Christmas at Harrods to the homes of our beauty customers."
The Beauty Advent Calendar will be available to buy in-store and online at Harrods.com from 1 October 2020 for £250.
What's inside the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020?
If you prefer to be surprised, don't carry on reading…
The contents inside the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar for 2020
- 111Skin Rose Gold Eye Masks
- Acqua di Parma Colonia and Body Cream set
- Augustinus Bader Face oil
- Chantecaille Gold Recovery Mask
- Darphin Cleansing Balm
- Decorte AQ Absolute Bright Cream
- Dr Barbara Sturm
- Dr Sebagh Serum Repair
- Fresh Vitamin Nectar Mask
- Goldfaden MD Eye Concentrate
- Guerlain Orchidee Cream
- Hourglass Veil Setting powder
- Huda Beauty Power Bullet lipstick
- Laura Mercier Rouge Essential
- Living Proof Color Care shampoo
- MFK Baccarat Rouge 540 Candle
- Murad Multi-acid peel
- Nars Longwear Eyeliner
- Natasha Denona Chrome top coat
- Natura Bisse Tensolift neck cream
- Rodial Bee Venom Cream
- Shiseido Ultimune Concentrate
- Slip Scrunchies x 3 set
- Sunday Riley CEO Vita. C
- Valmont Renewing Pack.
