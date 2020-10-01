Gird your loins! The Jo Malone Advent Calendar for 2020 has just dropped and you will be blown away

Leanne Bayley
Jo Malone's iconic Advent Calendar for 2020 has dropped. We look at what's inside, the price, how to buy it and the inspiration behind it.
Every year without fail, there's only one beauty advent calendar on everyone's wish list - and that's the offering from Jo Malone London. This stunning advent calendar follows its usual Townhouse design but it has been dressed up with shimmering balloons to "celebrate a Season of Scent." The calendar drops today, on 1 October 2020, and it will sell out - just like it always does. You can't hang around if this beauty is on your wish list, trust us. Now, lots of beauty advent calendars only contain 12 doors these days, but Jo Malone London's is filled with 24 magical miniatures that are going to make your December even more exciting. It's a great mix of fragrances and products for the home as well as your bathroom and the trademark yellow and gold packaging is enough to make anyone swoon.
Jo Malone Advent Calendar for 2020, £320, Jo Malone London
Filled with 24 surprises including much-loved Colognes, travel-size Bath & Body and Miniature Candles. The ultimate indulgence, uncover a scented treat behind every door including an extra special something behind number 24!
What's inside the Jo Malone London advent calendar for 2020?
Warning: Spoiler alert, so if you want to be surprised, you might want to stop here...
- Pine & Eucalyptus Miniature Candle
- Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne 9ml
- Wild Bluebell Body & Hand Wash 30ml
- Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne 9ml
- Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense 9ml
- Peony & Blush Suede Miniature Candle 35g
- Pomegranate Noir Cologne 9ml
- Dark Amber & Ginger Lily Cologne Intense 9ml
- Poppy & Barley Cologne 9ml
- Blackberry & Bay Body Crème 50ml
- Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense 9ml
- Wild Bluebell Cologne 9ml
- Red Roses Body & Hand Wash 15ml
- Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense 9ml
- Green Tomato Leaf Miniature Candle 35g
- Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne 9ml
- Tuberose Angelica Cologne Intense 9ml
- Lime Basil & Mandarin Hand Cream 15ml
- English Pear & Freesia Cologne 9ml
- Sweet Almond & Macaroon Miniature Candle 35g
- Blackberry & Bay Cologne 9ml
- Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense 9ml
- Peony & Blush Suede Cologne 9ml
- English Pear & Freesia Mini Soap 50g
- An additional surprise
This year's calendar is priced at £320 - the same as the previous year - and it's available exclusively at jomalone.co.uk from 1 October for a 2-week preview before nationwide launch in all boutiques.
