Gird your loins! The Jo Malone Advent Calendar for 2020 has just dropped and you will be blown away

Every year without fail, there's only one beauty advent calendar on everyone's wish list - and that's the offering from Jo Malone London. This stunning advent calendar follows its usual Townhouse design but it has been dressed up with shimmering balloons to "celebrate a Season of Scent." The calendar drops today, on 1 October 2020, and it will sell out - just like it always does. You can't hang around if this beauty is on your wish list, trust us. Now, lots of beauty advent calendars only contain 12 doors these days, but Jo Malone London's is filled with 24 magical miniatures that are going to make your December even more exciting. It's a great mix of fragrances and products for the home as well as your bathroom and the trademark yellow and gold packaging is enough to make anyone swoon.

Jo Malone Advent Calendar for 2020, £320, Jo Malone London

Filled with 24 surprises including much-loved Colognes, travel-size Bath & Body and Miniature Candles. The ultimate indulgence, uncover a scented treat behind every door including an extra special something behind number 24!

What's inside the Jo Malone London advent calendar for 2020?

Warning: Spoiler alert, so if you want to be surprised, you might want to stop here...

Pine & Eucalyptus Miniature Candle

Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne 9ml

Wild Bluebell Body & Hand Wash 30ml

Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne 9ml

Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense 9ml

Peony & Blush Suede Miniature Candle 35g

Pomegranate Noir Cologne 9ml

Dark Amber & Ginger Lily Cologne Intense 9ml

Poppy & Barley Cologne 9ml

Blackberry & Bay Body Crème 50ml

Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense 9ml

Wild Bluebell Cologne 9ml

Red Roses Body & Hand Wash 15ml

Oud & Bergamot Cologne Intense 9ml

Green Tomato Leaf Miniature Candle 35g

Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne 9ml

Tuberose Angelica Cologne Intense 9ml

Lime Basil & Mandarin Hand Cream 15ml

English Pear & Freesia Cologne 9ml

Sweet Almond & Macaroon Miniature Candle 35g

Blackberry & Bay Cologne 9ml

Vetiver & Golden Vanilla Cologne Intense 9ml

Peony & Blush Suede Cologne 9ml

English Pear & Freesia Mini Soap 50g

An additional surprise

This year's calendar is priced at £320 - the same as the previous year - and it's available exclusively at jomalone.co.uk from 1 October for a 2-week preview before nationwide launch in all boutiques.

