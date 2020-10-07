Liberty London's 2020 Beauty Advent Calendar has just dropped and we know Victoria Beckham would love it 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Liberty London Advent Calendar is highly regarded as one of the biggest beauty launches of the year. Not only is it beautiful to look at - with Liberty Standen Manor print drawers - but it's always full of real beauty treats. Let's face it, some of the advent calendars out there seem to be packed with products they can't sell - but not this one!

This year it has some of the sought-after products from the Liberty Beauty Hall, and it's worth over £789. This year's edit features cult favourites from the likes of Diptyque, Hourglass and Le Labo, alongside fresh discoveries from Liberty newbies VENN, Decree and Augustinus Bader.

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar, £215, Liberty London

After scouring the list of products, we predict this will be the beauty advent calendar on Victoria Beckham's wish list for 2020. If you're reading this David Beckham - you'll make your wife super happy if she gets this ahead of 1st December. Victoria is a big fan of Augustinus Bader - even joining up with the leading stem cell and biomedical scientist to launch skincare within her beauty brand and has frequently posted on Instagram about Augustinus's "amazing" hero product, The Cream.

Victoria Beckham with Augustinus Bader prior to the launch of her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer

To summarise, inside you get 26 products (18 full-size and 8 samples), and it's housed in a recyclable box.

Full list of what's inside the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2020

If you don't want to see what's inside, look away now...

Diptyque Baies Mini Scented Candle 70g (full size)

VENN Anti-Ageing All in One Concentrate (full size)

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 50ml

MALIN+GOETZ Meadowfoam Balm 30ml

Noble Isle Fireside Body Lotion 50ml

Fireside Shower Bath & Shower Gel 50ml (full size)

Aveda Botanical Repair Leave In Treatment 25ml (full size)

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum 15ml (full size)

Votary Super Seed Serum 50ml (full size)

Vilhelm Parfumerie Dear Polly Eau de Parfum 10ml

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 15ml (full size)

Dermalogica Pre-Cleanse 30ml (full size)

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl

Margaret Dabbs Nourishing Nail & Cuticle Serum Pen (full size)

Mario Badescu Witch Hazel & Rosewater Toner 59ml (full size)

Susanne Kaufmann Herbal Whey Bath 40g

Bamford Geranium Hand & Body Wash 100ml

Dr Sebagh Serum Repair 20ml (full size)

QMS Medicosmetics Lip Line Corrector 15ml (full size)

Herbivore Prism 20% AHA 5% BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial 15ml

REN Clean Skincare Vita Mineral Active 7 Eye Gel 15ml (full size)

Hourglass Scattered Light Eyeshadow in Smoke, Aura or Reflect (full size)

Davines Nourishing Shampoo 100ml (full size)

Aromatherapy Associates Forest Therapy Bath and Shower Oil 9ml (full size)

Decree Light Cleanse 30ml

Spacemasks Single Eye Mask (full size)

Liberty Small Strawberry Thief Washbag (full size).

Shop the calendar now on Liberty London.

