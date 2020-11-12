Introducing the Beauty Box for all royal beauty lovers - and it's worth over £114

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Be a beauty queen with royal-inspired products worth £114 in our amazing new beauty box. Packed with 11 items that reign supreme, our exclusive collection could be yours for just £38.

HELLO! is thrilled to unveil our next collaboration with Latest in Beauty – and this time we’re giving readers the royal treatment with a lineup of 11 cult products spanning skincare, body, fragrance and hair. Featuring a roster of Royal Warrant Holders plus the insider favourites both known and rumoured to be loved by the Royal Family, our edit gives you the chance to try skincare from Elizabeth Arden and 111SKIN as well as luxe bath and body treats by Molton Brown and a hair oil to give you Duchess-worthy waves.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

The Royal Treatment Beauty Box - what's inside?

Philosophy Amazing Grace Spray Fragrance 15ml

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Bath & Shower Gel 50ml

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Body Lotion 50ml

Yardley London Luxury 3 Soap Collection, 50g Each

111skin Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask 30ml

Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum - wk supply

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant 5ml

Bioré Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, Set Of 6

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil 10ml

Karin Herzog Swiss Chocolate! Lip Balm 10ml

Wella Professionals Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothening Oil 30ml

