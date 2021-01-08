We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rebel Wilson and Victoria Beckham have one particular thing in common – they both have incredible, baby soft skin.

And now, it seems the reason behind their enviable, all-day 'glow' is thanks to a bargain drugstore face cream – and if it's good enough for Rebel and Victoria…

Rebel shared her beauty secret with fans on Thursday, posting a snap on her Instagram Story of her "new favourite skin moisturiser" – Weleda Skin Food.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hollywood's top dermatologist Dr Dennis Gross shares his tips for Oscar-winning skin

The actress raved about the now-cult beauty staple, showing off her collection of goodies, including the original Skin Food and the slightly newer, lighter version.

While Rebel appears to be a new convert to the brand, Victoria has long raved about the benefits of the cream, which you can pick up on Amazon for just £10!

Rebel showed of her new 'favourite moisturiser'

The fashion designer doesn't just use it on her face either, she loves to slather it all over her body.

She previously revealed it works wonders at prolonging her summer tan, sharing on Instagram: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product."

Victoria often raves about the bargain beauty buy

But it's not just VB and Rebel who sing its praises. Weleda Skin Food is loved by numerous high-profile stars, including Adele, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alexa Chung, due to its multi-purpose formula and the fact the ingredients are simple and totally natural – rosemary, pansy chamomile and calendula offer the skin the ultimate in natural nutrition.

Weleda Skin Food, £10, Amazon

SHOP NOW

If you're against the use of heavy creams on your face, you'll be pleased to know that Weleda released a lighter version of the cream in 2019. While it retains the best qualities of the original, the formula is less thick and doesn’t contain the oil and beeswax base of its heavier counterpart.

