We were perusing the Amazon daily deals section this morning and discovered something major within the beauty section. Nip + Fab, the Instagram famous cult beauty brand which counts the likes of Millie Mackintosh, Kylie Jenner, Abbey Clancy and Sofia Richie among its biggest fans, is having a sale. Having attracted a huge celebrity following over the years, we can't get over Amazon's latest deal on Nip + Fab's Bronzing Booster drops and at just £12.01, this offer is far too good to miss. Take all our money, Amazon.

Nip + Fab Bronzing Booster, £12.01, Amazon

Reduced from £18.95, you'll save up to 37% off and with warmer weather on the horizon, there's no better time to shop for your spring/summer essentials.

These booster drops have been formulated with Vitamin E and glycolic acid

The multi-use tan enhancer is perfect for creating a radiant complexion – just because we can't go on holiday for a while doesn't mean we can't achieve the appearance of dewy, sunkissed skin, am I right or am I right?

Containing 7% DHA for an instant bronzed glow, the bronzing booster has been formulated with Vitamin E to condition the skin as well as glycolic acid to ensure a smooth and even tan. Apply directly to the face and décolleté or mix with your favourite face serum, moisturiser or foundation for a more subtle look.

While contemplating adding to my basket, I checked out the reviews on Amazon and there were plenty of five-star admissions raving about it. In fact, one customer wrote: "I love this product! I've spent several months on a strict skincare regime (I had dry, spotty skin) and now my skin is gorgeous again I don't want to cover it with foundation. This is a perfect alternative. It evens out my skin tone just enough and gives me a bit of colour so I don't feel quite so peaky outside summer months. I mix it with my moisturiser to apply. Would recommend!"

Another happy shopper added: "Leaves a beautiful sheen. I am very pale and it doesn't look fake, as long as you don't overdo it and mix the drips with serum or moisturiser. I have oily and acne-prone skin and this doesn't break me out. I will definitely rebuy once I run out."

Ok, sold. I might not have left the sofa but I'm ready to look like I've been to the South of France.

