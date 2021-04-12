Marks & Spencer's new menopause skincare range is a hit with fans - the reviews are in

Hormonal changes during the menopause can cause our skin to get drier, duller and thinner. Often the skincare we swore by in our 30s just doesn't quite cut it anymore. Enter the new M&S skincare range, MenoGlow.

The retailer has partnered with PRAI Beauty to create a line of skincare specially designed for those going through perimenopause and the menopause. A much-needed addition to what the beauty industry currently offers.

The five-piece collection includes everything you need in your skincare routine, from the Hot Flush Cool Fix Serum to the Ultra Rejuvenating Sleep Mask. Each product is formulated with the 'M complex', which is a blend of Centella Asiatica, Syn-Coll and cloudberry Seed oil, plus other active ingredients to hydrate, boost radiancy, calm redness and increase collagen production.

MenoGlow Hot Flush Cool Fix Serum, was £28 now £23, M&S

MenoGlow Ultra Rejuvenating Sleep Mask, £30, M&S

A survey by M&S found that 77% of customers have noticed their skin has changed due to hormonal ageing. Visible wrinkles, a duller looking complexion and the loss of elasticity were amongst their main concerns. As a result, 74% of those surveyed have changed their skincare routine, and the first reviews of the new MenoGlow range suggest lots of customers will be giving it a go.

MenoGlow Collagen Boosting Cremegel Moisturiser, £25, M&S

MenoGlow Gentle Rebalancing Creme Cleanser, £20, M&S

MenoGlow Super Hydrating Sleep Creme, £28, M&S

On the Super Hydrating Sleep Creme, one happy customer wrote: "As I have quite dehydrated and sensitive skin due to the menopause I was in need of a good night creme. This one delivers on every level... my skin felt highly nourished and soothed after using and certainly looked more rejuvenated along with my lines and wrinkles".

While another wrote of the cleanser: "Since entering the Menopause I have found my skin to be sensitive and prone to outbreaks. Having tried this new rebalancing cleanser I am very impressed. By far the best cleanser I have used to address my skin issues. It leaves my skin feeling deeply cleansed, soft and hydrated with no irritation. It also comes with a small handy cleansing mitt which is useful for keeping my skin exfoliated."

With a price point of under £30 for each product, the new range won't break the bank either. You can find the whole collection available online and in stores now.

