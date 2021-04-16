Ashley Graham's limited edition tanning kit is in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With Summer just around the corner, we're getting our glow on! Ashley Graham has teamed up with St Tropez to launch a self-tanning kit – and it's now in the Amazon sale. Reduced from £38 to £25.33, you'll be able to achieve beautifully bronzed skin in no time.

St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit, £25.33, Amazon

Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, the Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse instantly delivers a natural, beach-ready tan that develops over 4-8 hours – the longer you leave on the deeper the glow!

Infused with nourishing rosehip and Vitamin E oils, as well as giving you a gorgeous golden tone, this vegan and cruelty-free formula will leave skin looking revitalised and radiant. Of course, you'll also find an applicator mitt included, that has been specially designed to ensure a streak-free finish.

"It's a game changer. I know everyone will love it as much as I do" - Ashley Graham

Speaking about her limited-edition collection, Ashley said:

"I love a natural, sunkissed glow and St.Tropez has always been my trusted go-to for their incredible formulas. I am so excited to be launching this Limited Edition collection with them – the true experts in skincare and tanning. This formula is quick, easy to use, customisable and gives a hydrated, natural looking tan. It's a game changer. I know everyone will love it as much as I do. But it's only here for a limited time, so get one while you can."

Clearly a big hit, since its launch the Ultimate Glow Kit has received a number of five-star ratings on Amazon, with one happy customer writing:

"My skin feels so soft! Goes on smooth and even. Left my skin feeling moisturized. Perfect tinted colour. I was hesitant to try this but after reading all the reviews I just had to and I'm so glad I did. My new favourite self-tanner and will most definitely be buying again!"

Another review read:

"I've used St Tropez for about 20 years (mousse) but I can honestly say this is the best!! It's thick and creamy, goes on smoothly, the mitt is luxurious and smells beautiful, so happy I bought this. This is my new fav, defo recommend! Love it!"

