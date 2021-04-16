﻿
ashley-grahmam

Ashley Graham's limited edition tanning kit is in the Amazon sale

Get your glow on this summer

Megan Bull

With Summer just around the corner, we're getting our glow on! Ashley Graham has teamed up with St Tropez to launch a self-tanning kit – and it's now in the Amazon sale. Reduced from £38 to £25.33, you'll be able to achieve beautifully bronzed skin in no time. 

st-tropez-ashley-graham

St.Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit, £25.33, Amazon

Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, the Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse instantly delivers a natural, beach-ready tan that develops over 4-8 hours – the longer you leave on the deeper the glow! 

Infused with nourishing rosehip and Vitamin E oils, as well as giving you a gorgeous golden tone, this vegan and cruelty-free formula will leave skin looking revitalised and radiant. Of course, you'll also find an applicator mitt included, that has been specially designed to ensure a streak-free finish. 

ashley-graham-tan

"It's a game changer. I know everyone will love it as much as I do" - Ashley Graham

Speaking about her limited-edition collection, Ashley said:

"I love a natural, sunkissed glow and St.Tropez has always been my trusted go-to for their incredible formulas. I am so excited to be launching this Limited Edition collection with them – the true experts in skincare and tanning. This formula is quick, easy to use, customisable and gives a hydrated, natural looking tan. It's a game changer. I know everyone will love it as much as I do. But it's only here for a limited time, so get one while you can."

Clearly a big hit, since its launch the Ultimate Glow Kit has received a number of five-star ratings on Amazon, with one happy customer writing:

"My skin feels so soft! Goes on smooth and even. Left my skin feeling moisturized. Perfect tinted colour. I was hesitant to try this but after reading all the reviews I just had to and I'm so glad I did. My new favourite self-tanner and will most definitely be buying again!"

Another review read:

"I've used St Tropez for about 20 years (mousse) but I can honestly say this is the best!! It's thick and creamy, goes on smoothly, the mitt is luxurious and smells beautiful, so happy I bought this. This is my new fav, defo recommend! Love it!"

