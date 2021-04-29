Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Windsor loves this cult-famous Glow Tonic - and it's on sale

If there's anyone's skincare routine we'd like to replicate, it's that of the royals. From engagements to photoshoots, their skin always looks flawless, and no one more so than Princess Diana's niece, Lady Amelia Windsor.

Luckily for us, the fashion model and 41st in line to the throne has openly spoken about her love of REN skincare, and one product we know she uses is currently in the Amazon sale. The REN Ready Steady Glow AHA Tonic is now available with 20% off and believe us when we say it's a dream for clear, glowing skin.

"I never used to use a toner before, but it has totally transformed my skin," Amelia previously told Marie Claire. "I like to use REN’s Glow Tonic, as it has more natural ingredients."

REN Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic 200ml, was £27 now £21.31, Amazon

The toner has over 800 five-star reviews on Amazon and is loved by celebrities and beauty editors alike. It contains AHAs (alpha-hydroxy-acids) which work to gently get rid of dead skin cells, revealing fresh new ones and leaving you looking radiant.

In the short term you'll have a brighter looking complexion, while long term it will also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Even better, all of REN's products are certified vegan and cruelty-free. Plus they package them with the planet in mind. This bottle in particular is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.

To use the toner, simply apply it with a cotton pad at night after cleansing and before using any serums or moisturisers. If you love it as much as we do, there's also a new limited-edition summer version available with added cooling cucumber. The definition of refreshing.

REN Summer Limited Edition Daily AHA Tonic 200ml, £28, Amazon

