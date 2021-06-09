This coconut-smelling body scrub has glowing five-star reviews on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Get your glow on this summer with Amazon's coconut-smelling body scrub. A beauty must-have, it's received a number of rave reviews from customers, thanks to its ultra-hydrating and skin-smoothing formula.

Priced at £14.85, this luxurious exfoliator is completely vegan. Transporting you straight to the beach with its rich scent, O Naturals' mix combines dead sea salts with sweet almond, avocado, argan and coconut oils.

O Naturals Coconut Dead Sea Salt Body Scrub, £14.85, Amazon

Designed to moisturize, smooth, and brighten the skin, it's also anti-ageing and can be used to treat acne and blemishes while targeting ingrown hairs. It's even been celebrated as an outstanding cellulite remover, great for reducing the overall appearance of stretch marks.

Suitable for all skin types, Dead Sea Salt's 21 minerals will heal, cleanse and fortify the skin, while the coconut oil hydrates, moisturizes, and boosts collagen production – winning.

Boasting glowing five-star reviews on Amazon, one customer wrote:

"A divine experience. The fragrance sends you to a favourite place on a warm sunny day- honest! I use this all over – on my face too; it leaves it so soft and NO BLEMISHES – my complexion is very oily and this is full of oil, but my skin has improved so much since using this on my face."

Meanwhile, another added: "Wow I feel like a new woman getting out of the bath, my skin feels amazing and I get that holiday smell, and feeling 5 stars. Will be a regular buy for me, thank you."

If you're not a fan of coconut, rest assured – Amazon has a wide range of scents available in the sale. O Naturals' skincare scrub is also available in lemon & mint and grapefruit & vanilla – why not shop all three?

