Kylie Jenner’s fave pimple-shrinking lotion is only $11 in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Kylie Jenner has a secret weapon for keeping pimples at bay, and it’s on sale for almost half off in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been using Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion for years to banish her blemishes, and you can score the pimple-zapper for two days for only $11. The price has been marked down 30%.

Kylie has shared photos of herself on social media using the drying lotion

The drying lotion is also a cult fave among celebrities. It’s a spot treatment that uses salicylic acid to exfoliate and treat congestion. It also has calamine lotion in it, which soothes skin, reduces redness, and even helps draw out whiteheads.

We tracked down the deal on Amazon.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $11.90, Amazon

And the Lipkit mogul isn’t the only one who sings its praises.

Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bella Hadid, Lili Reinhart, and more stars swear by it for getting rid of unsightly pimples quickly.

It’s been in the Goop founder’s beauty arsenal for years too. "I always just use the same pimple thing from the facialist in New York I've had forever—that chalky Mario Badescu," Gwyneth told Byrdie in 2019.

In addition to the drying lotion, stars also swear by Mario Badescu’s drying mask.

Drew Barrymore raved about Mario Badescu's Drying Mask - and it's on sale too

Drew Barrymore recently raved about it on her eponymous daytime talk show in May. "It blew me away", the Stand In star said about the mask. "One of the reasons I loved it is I have visible pores. This has got sulfur and zinc oxide and it gets to work on that surface. It pulls impurities from your skin, and it has calamine and cucumber, so it feels very soothing."

The mask has been marked down too by 30% too for Prime Day.

Mario Badescu Drying Mask, $12.60, Amazon

Drew added that she’s always been told "once you’ve got an open pore that thing ain’t ever closing," but this mask totally changed her perspective on it. After using it, she said, "my pores were visibly gone".

TV personality Ross Mathews who was a guest on the show said he loves it too. "It’s amazing. All Mario Badescu products are good, but this...it tightens up...it’s amazing."

The mask not only shrinks pores but helps clear acne breakouts. The colloidal sulfur in it dries pimples and oil and helps clarify acne-prone skin. You can use it on your face and your back and chest too.

