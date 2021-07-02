This avocado clay mask might just be one of Amazon's best-kept beauty secrets! It's been branded as a "skin cure" and a "must try" and has over 3,000 glowing five-star reviews. With all this in mind, we're adding it to our baskets ASAP.

Suitable for all skin types, the Plantifique Avocado Clay Mask is sure to work wonders. Reduced to £12.74 in the sale, it's 100% vegan and cruelty-free, not to mention organic.

Giving you a gorgeous glow this summer, the formula is designed to detoxify and purify the skin while leaving your face hydrated and perfectly moisturised. Combining seven natural herbs in one, including green tea, aloe vera, blueberries, avocado and more, it also prevents ageing and works to tighten your pores.

As per the instructions, it can be applied 1-4 times a week or as often as needed. Simply clean your face before using , and then apply to your face and neck. After 10-15 minutes, rinse it off with warm water and follow up with your moisturiser or serum.

Amazon's formula is full of organic superfoods

Feeling inspired? Don't just take our word for it.

One happy customer wrote:

"I am so impressed by this face mask. I've tried so many masks including pink clay masks, charcoal masks and Q10 hydrating masks. Anything to boost and plump my skin after a tiring week, and this one does it for me. The fact that it comes with a little applicator brush, it's a generous size, packed full of nutrients and it's VEGAN puts it right at the top of my list! Not to mention the incredible value! I'll definitely be stocking up on this one. And I can't wait to try some of their other products."

Several customers have seen amazing improvements in their skin

Another Amazon review read:

"This product is fantastic and I can not speak highly enough of it. It really has improved my skin and I suffer terribly with spots and since using this product there have been none. Ok, it has only been a week but that is brilliant for me. It has made my skin really soft and clear looking, my skin is quite sensitive and no bad reactions. Very happy and would definitely recommend."

