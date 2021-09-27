Oprah Winfrey’s favorite $24 luxe hand cream just landed at Sephora - and you’ll want it asap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

When Oprah Winfrey recommends anything at all, we listen and add it to our carts. And we’re not the only ones.

SHOP: Peek inside Sephora's amazing 2021 advent calendar - and it's only $45

After the media mogul put 54 Thrones African Beauty Butter on her famed Favorite Things list last year, it quickly sold out on Amazon…and kept selling out for months.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oprah hints at sweet gift from Meghan Markle

"As so many continue to look for ways to support Black lives any way they can, we found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that we wanted to share and celebrate as part of this year’s Favorite Things," Oprah said, via Amazon last year.

MORE: 12 beauty and fashion Mother's Day gifts from black-owned businesses to keep in mind for the holidays

Now, the coveted beauty butters, which provide a huge boost of moisture and nourishment to the skin, have landed at Sephora - and you can scoop them up on Sephora.com starting today.

One touch of the beauty butters, which can be used on the hands and body, will show you why Oprah and so many other beauty lovers rave that they are essential items in their beauty repertoires.

54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Mini Gift Set, $29, Sephora

54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Collection Deluxe Tin, $80, Sephora

The brand’s vegan and cruelty-free Beauty Butters are infused with Shea Butter, Baobab Oil, and Jojoba Oil, and nourishing plant botanicals for extra hydration. They smell amazing too, with scents like Egyptian Lavender and Moroccan Mint, Moroccon Blue Tansy, and Egyptian Blue Chamomile.

RELATED: The PrettyLittleThing $75 Beauty Advent Calendar is super glam – and it's worth over $270

The individual sizes are a great find if you want to give the butters a try, and the full-size and mini sets are perfect for gifts, which is important to keep in mind with the holidays right around the corner.

All 54 Thrones products use naturally derived ingredients, are ethically sourced and free of harsh toxins, chemicals, fillers, or additives including parabens, gluten, GMOs, and sulfates.

54 Thrones' beauty butters give skin a major moisture boost

The brand will join seven other female-founders of color (Kulfi Beauty, Ries, Topicals, Eadem, Hyper Skin, Glory, and Imania Beauty) as part of Sephora’s Accelerate program, which is dedicated to “building a community of innovative, inspirational founders in beauty and helping them gain the necessary skills to create a successful business,” the brand said in a statement.

"Sephora is thrilled to partner with 54 Thrones and continue our commitment to bringing innovative, differentiated products to our clients, as well as supporting brands that have a strong sense of purpose,” said Priya Venkatesh, SVP Skincare & Haircare Merchandising at Sephora.

"As a member of our 2021 Accelerate cohort, [54 Thrones] founder Christina Funke Tegbe is fearlessly dedicated to creating an authentic beauty brand that celebrates the richness, diversity, and cultures of Africa and its people, with powerful skincare products that deliver results. We are so excited to finally introduce this brand to our Sephora community and look forward to watching its continued growth."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.