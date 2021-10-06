Liberty London's 2021 beauty advent calendar has dropped and we know Victoria Beckham would love it 

The Liberty London advent calendar is highly regarded as one of the biggest beauty launches of the year. Not only is it beautiful to look at - featuring Liberty print drawers - but it's always full of real beauty treats. Let's face it, some of the advent calendars out there seem to be packed with products they can't sell - but not this one!

RELATED: 40 best beauty advent calendars you can shop now for Christmas 2021

This year it has some of the sought-after products from the Liberty Beauty Hall, and it's worth over £840 - the most generous yet. This year's edit features cult favourites from the likes of Le Labo, Olaplex and Augustinus Bader. Plus, hidden inside one advent calendar is a Golden Ticket, giving the lucky winner £5000 to spend at Liberty!

Liberty London advent calendar, £225, Liberty London

After scouring the list of products, we predict this will be the beauty advent calendar on Victoria Beckham's wish list for 2021. If you're reading this David Beckham - you'll make your wife super happy if she gets this ahead of 1 December. Victoria is a big fan of Augustinus Bader - even joining up with the leading stem cell and biomedical scientist to launch skincare within her beauty brand and has frequently posted on Instagram about Augustinus's "amazing" hero product, The Cream.

MORE: The White Company’s advent calendar for 2021 is SO luxurious – and it’s available NOW

Full list of what's inside the Liberty beauty advent calendar 2021

Inside you'll find 25 products, 19 of which are full-sized, and it's all housed in a recyclable box. If you don't want to see exactly what's inside, look away now...

UOMA Beauty Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Mascara Mini in Black 8ml

Le Labo Another 13 Eau de Parfum 15ml

OLAPLEX No.3 Hair Perfector 100ml

VOTARY Brightening Hyaluronic Serum 50ml

Davines MOMO Conditioner 75ml

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Vegan 15ml

QMS Medicosmetics Intensive Eye Care Cream 15ml

Dr Sebagh Serum Repair 20ml

Aromatherapy Associates Clear Mind Roller Ball 10ml

(MALIN+GOETZ) Lip Moisturiser 10ml

REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic 100ml

Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Firm 15ml

Surratt Expressioniste Brow Pomade 5g

lixirskin Universal Emulsion 30ml

Liberty £15 Gift Voucher

Omorovicza Perfecting Lip Balm 10ml

Susanne Kaufmann Mallow Blossom Bath 30ml

Hair by Sam Mcknight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm 30ml

Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster® Moisture Stick 9.3g

Frank Body Charcoal Face Cleanser 35ml

Vilhelm Parfumerie Dear Polly

Morning Chess + Mango Skin Eau De Parfum 3 X 2ml

Olverum Bath Oil 15ml

111SKIN Hyaluronic Acid Aqua Booster 20ml

Decree SOS Revitalising Eye Mask

Liberty Starburst Print Small Wash Bag

Shop the calendar now on Liberty London.

MORE: The Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2021 is here and you will be blown away

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.