Liberty London's 2021 beauty advent calendar has dropped and we know Victoria Beckham would love it 

The Liberty London Advent Calendar is highly regarded as one of the biggest beauty launches of the year. Not only is it beautiful to look at - with Liberty print drawers - but it's always full of real beauty treats. This year it even has one of Victoria Beckham's favourite beauty brands inside...
This year it has some of the sought-after products from the Liberty Beauty Hall, and it's worth over £840 - the most generous yet. This year's edit features cult favourites from the likes of Le Labo, Olaplex and Augustinus Bader. Plus, hidden inside one advent calendar is a Golden Ticket, giving the lucky winner £5000 to spend at Liberty!
Liberty London advent calendar, £225, Liberty London
After scouring the list of products, we predict this will be the beauty advent calendar on Victoria Beckham's wish list for 2021. If you're reading this David Beckham - you'll make your wife super happy if she gets this ahead of 1 December. Victoria is a big fan of Augustinus Bader - even joining up with the leading stem cell and biomedical scientist to launch skincare within her beauty brand and has frequently posted on Instagram about Augustinus's "amazing" hero product, The Cream.
Full list of what's inside the Liberty beauty advent calendar 2021
Inside you'll find 25 products, 19 of which are full-sized, and it's all housed in a recyclable box. If you don't want to see exactly what's inside, look away now...
- UOMA Beauty Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Mascara Mini in Black 8ml
- Le Labo Another 13 Eau de Parfum 15ml
- OLAPLEX No.3 Hair Perfector 100ml
- VOTARY Brightening Hyaluronic Serum 50ml
- Davines MOMO Conditioner 75ml
- Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Vegan 15ml
- QMS Medicosmetics Intensive Eye Care Cream 15ml
- Dr Sebagh Serum Repair 20ml
- Aromatherapy Associates Clear Mind Roller Ball 10ml
- (MALIN+GOETZ) Lip Moisturiser 10ml
- REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic 100ml
- Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Firm 15ml
- Surratt Expressioniste Brow Pomade 5g
- lixirskin Universal Emulsion 30ml
- Liberty £15 Gift Voucher
- Omorovicza Perfecting Lip Balm 10ml
- Susanne Kaufmann Mallow Blossom Bath 30ml
- Hair by Sam Mcknight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm 30ml
- Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster® Moisture Stick 9.3g
- Frank Body Charcoal Face Cleanser 35ml
- Vilhelm Parfumerie Dear Polly
- Morning Chess + Mango Skin Eau De Parfum 3 X 2ml
- Olverum Bath Oil 15ml
- 111SKIN Hyaluronic Acid Aqua Booster 20ml
- Decree SOS Revitalising Eye Mask
- Liberty Starburst Print Small Wash Bag
Shop the calendar now on Liberty London.
