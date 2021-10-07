This TEMPLESPA Repose night cream gets the BEST five star reviews - and it donates to charity

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Do you have a night cream sorted as part of your end-of-the-day, winding-down skincare regime? We’ve found the perfect product – it’s been dubbed a "good night’s sleep in a jar," and has hundreds of five-star reviews.

I’m talking about TEMPLESPA’s best-selling, vitamin-rich REPOSE Night cream – and aside from the fact it smells gorgeous and leaves your skin instantly smoother and hydrated, this is a cream that gives back to charity.

Throughout October, for every REPOSE purchased, TEMPLESPA will donate £6 to the charity Mind – who provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

And that’s not all – every shopper who adds REPOSE to cart will receive a limited edition REPOSE free in support of Mind when they make their purchase. So you’re effectively getting two for the price of one and helping Mind in the process.

So what are shoppers saying? “Absolutely love this cream and would highly recommend, says one reviewer. “I have bought it for family as well and they love it too! The smell is just gorgeous and so relaxing. I instantly feel better when I use REPOSE.”

The cream is blended with ten calming and relaxing essential oils to nourish skin and just give you a soothing sense of well-being. Perfect to relax and unwind with at the end of a stressful day.

As for the scent, it’s a lush mixture of frankincense, lavender, bitter orange, patchouli and geranium oil, which users say is particularly soothing and improves their sleep quality.

And if you want the science bit, the cream formula includes hops which contain phytonutrients to tone and soften skin. Hops are a great source of antioxidants that fight against ageing free radicals and they are also known for their calming benefits.

In short, you get a youthful radiant glow as well as a relaxed body and mind… sign us up please!

