Elemis Christmas gifts are always a winner - 9 perfect picks under £100

If healthy, glowing skin isn't on your Christmas wish list yet, it will be when you discover the Elemis collection.

From makeup melting cleansing balms to luxurious skincare collections and revitalising muscle soaks, these Elemis beauty finds are sure to be the Christmas skincare gifts your loved one will savour all year long. HELLO! beauty experts have picked their nine favourite gifts under £100, from affordable beauty stocking fillers to uplifting Christmas candles and luxury collections for someone really special.

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Trio Gift Set, £45, Elemis

This gentle and nourishing cleansing balm trio is powerful enough to melt away makeup, daily pollutants and impurities, leaving you with a glowing complexion.

Orangery Candle, £32, Elemis

Lighting this Neroli-infused candle will bring the sweet-floral ambience of the Mediterranean into any home - the perfect gift for someone in need of some serious R&R.

Skin Resurfacing Trio Gift Set, £65, Elemis

This stunning gift set worth £90 is yours (or your loved one's) for just £65. Bring luminous, glass-like skin as your holiday party plus one with this curated trio of revolutionary Dynamic Resurfacing essentials.

Sensitive Essentials Collection, £85, Elemis

Harness the benefits of skin-loving ingredients without irritating your sensitive skin with this ultimate Sensitive Essentials collection.

Best of ELEMIS Mini Set, £65, Elemis

Whether you're a total skincare rookie or a seven-step regime beauty guru, you'll love this back-to-basics set. This carefully crafted festive set is essential to rebuild tired and dull sensitive skin. Reveal a calm healthy complexion with this gift set, gathering all the essentials to refine, soothe, refresh and replenish the skin.

English Rose-Infused Radiance, £75, Elemis

There's a reason why celebrities love the plumping effects of daily collagen use, and we're a big fan of this duo set that delivers powerful restorative and anti-ageing properties, leaving skin feeling strengthened and more resilient.

His (for Her) Essential Duo Set, £42, Elemis

The perfect treat for anyone on your gift list, this exclusive duo leaves skin looking and feeling healthy, hydrated and refreshed. We're loving the Deep Cleanse Facial Wash to remove impurities and daily pollutants from the skin whilst helping to prevent ingrown hairs, topped with the Daily Moisture Boost to instantly recharge and hydrate skin whilst defending it from harsh daily pollutants.

Superfood Summer Skin Essentials, £69, Elemis

This glow-getting facial trio removes every last trace of makeup, daily pollutants and daily grime to reveal a healthy-looking radiance. A unique blend of fermented Pumpkin enzymes and Acerola Cherry, naturally rich in AHAs helps to brighten skin, while Mango Butter and Chia Seed Oil, rich in omega fatty acids, nourish and hydrate the skin.

Aching Muscle Super Soak, £41, Elemis

Who doesn't love a soak in the bath at the end of a hard day? This bath soak contains energising and uplifting extracts and soothes aching muscles - ideal after a tough workout, or just a tough day - we've all been there, right?

