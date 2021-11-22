Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, swears by this £28 face cream - and it's in the Black Friday sale

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Catherine Zeta-Jones is constantly amazing us with her age-defying appearance – so when she waxes lyrical about a beauty product, you can bet we're taking notes.

The 52-year-old recently revealed that the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant is her "answer to everything", and now that it's in the Amazon Black Friday sale, it's the perfect time to try it for yourself.

"I was the face of Elizabeth Arden for many years, but I used the Eight Hour cream before that because my grandmother used it," the Chicago actress recently told Glamour.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones launches her own fashion collection

"It was the only cream she ever bought and it was the answer to everything. If you cut yourself, you put it on. If you have a sunburn, you put it on."

While a 50ml tube will usually set you back £28, Amazon is offering up the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream for just £14.45!

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £28 now £14.45, Amazon

Catherine isn't the only fan of the Eight Hour Cream – which got its name after a user applied it to her son's grazed knee and "eight hours later" it was magically better – it's also received plenty of five-star reviews.

"I have been buying this item for years and I absolutely love it. I am a hairdresser and it is fantastic for dry hands. Lovely as an overnight face cream and lip balm," one happy customer said.

"An amazing cream, used night and day for lips and hands. First recommended by my daughter, Jo Frost, makeup artist. It’s been a part of my essentials for years now ... am 75 years young!" raved another.

Fans often comment on Catherine's age-defying beauty

According to the product description, the Eight Hour Cream is an "award-winning skin protectant that deeply moisturises and protects skin any time.

"Its versatile formula goes beyond moisturisation, working wonders to shape brows, add shine to cheeks, soothe dry hands, smooth cuticles and nails, and more." We're sold!

