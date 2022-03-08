Stop what you're doing: Amazon is selling cult favourite Nip + Fab Bronzing Booster for £14

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This is not a drill! Nip + Fab, the Instagram famous cult beauty brand which counts the likes of Millie Mackintosh, Kylie Jenner, Abbey Clancy and Sofia Richie among its biggest fans, is now included in Amazon's big beauty sale!

Having attracted a huge celebrity following over the years, we can’t get over Amazon's latest deal on Nip + Fab's Bronzing Booster drops, and at just £14.73, this offer is far too good to miss. Take all our money, Amazon.

Nip + Fab Bronzing Booster, £14.73, Amazon

Reduced from £18.95, shop it today and you'll bag a bargain of up to 22% off, and with warmer weather on the horizon, there's no better time to shop for your spring/summer essentials!

These booster drops have been formulated with Vitamin E and glycolic acid

The multi-use tan enhancer is perfect for creating a radiant and sunkissed complexion. Containing 7% DHA for an instant bronzed glow, the bronzing booster has been formulated with Vitamin E to condition the skin as well as glycolic acid to ensure a smooth and even tan. Apply directly to the face and décolleté or mix with your favourite face serum, moisturiser or foundation for a more subtle look.

While contemplating adding to my basket, I checked out the reviews on Amazon and there were plenty of five-star admissions raving about it.

In fact, one customer wrote: "I love this product! I've spent several months on a strict skincare regime (I had dry, spotty skin) and now my skin is gorgeous again I don't want to cover it with foundation. This is a perfect alternative. It evens out my skin tone just enough and gives me a bit of colour so I don't feel quite so peaky outside summer months. I mix it with my moisturiser to apply. Would recommend!"

Another happy shopper added: "Leaves a beautiful sheen. I am very pale and it doesn't look fake, as long as you don't overdo it and mix the drips with serum or moisturiser. I have oily and acne-prone skin and this doesn't break me out. I will definitely rebuy once I run out."

Ok, sold. I might not have left the sofa but I'm ready to look like I've been to the South of France.

