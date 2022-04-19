Celeb beauty alert: Kim Kardashian's fave vibrating face cleansing brush is 55% off at Nordstrom Rack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Kardashian once revealed she swears by the hi-tech Foreo Luna face cleansing brush - and if you’ve ever wanted to try one, here's your chance.

The vibrating Foreo Luna fofo Facial Cleansing Brush, which includes an app-driven built-in skin analysis tool, regularly retails for $89 - but right now you can get one for just $39.97 at Nordstrom Rack.

Foreo's popular Luna line has super-soft silicone bristles to gently cleanse your face, helping reduce pores, brighten skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It is designed to massage and stimulate blood circulation - basically, a Kardashian-worthy glow-up!

Foreo Luna fofo Skin Analysis Facial Cleansing Brush, was $89 NOW $39.97, Nordstrom Rack

As someone with sensitive and problem skin, I can't live without my Foreo Luna face tool - it's a total game changer - and celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Chrissy Teigen, Miley Cyrus and Venus Williams love it, too.

There are plenty of non-famous fans like me though; nearly 80% of Nordstrom Rack reviewers have given the beauty gadget a five-star rating.

One reviewer enthused, "It Works! This is the second one I've had and I will keep buying them as I need to because I've struggled with acne since adolescence and nothing ever seemed to work for me. I got one of these in my early twenties and it has made a bigger difference than anything else I've ever tried."

"I bought this brush a good few months ago and love it!" said another verified shopper. "Makes me feel like I’m doing that little bit extra for my skin without spending any extra time on it."

And the Luna fofo’s real-time skin diagnostics will also tell you your true skin type and age to formulate customized skincare solutions just for you. At home facials have never been more fabulous.

The compact, travel-friendly Foreo Luna fofo comes in three fun colors in the Nordstrom Rack sale - fuchsia, purple and pale pink… perfect for your spring beauty routine.

