Zendaya carries this skincare saviour at all times – and it's £7 in the Amazon sale

It's official, Zendaya is the 'It Girl' of the moment – seriously if you haven't watched Euphoria yet, where have you been?!

Whether she's appearing on-screen, fronting Lancome campaigns or gracing the red carpet, you can always count on Zendaya to deliver plenty of beauty inspo – and we've got the lowdown on one of her favourite skincare products.

Zendaya has become a beauty icon

Ever wondered how she achieves her gorgeous, glowing complexion? Turns out, the actress swears by Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm – and it's been reduced to just £7.92 in the Amazon sale.

Asked what three products she'd bring while stranded on a desert island, Zendaya told Glamour US:

Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm, £7.92, Amazon

"SPF, SPF, SPF! This is absolutely my ultimate nonnegotiable. I'm really loving the Lancôme UV Expert Aqua Gel SPF 50. It's amazing on its own, but also serves as a really great primer under makeup. Otherwise, I'd bring mascara, of course, and a tube of Aquaphor—I carry it on me at all times."

Clinically proven to help support the regeneration process of the skin, Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Gel is designed to condition and moisturise sensitive skin.

Free from colourants, fragrance and preservatives, it's often recommended by dermatologists and paediatricians, thanks to its gentle and non-irritating formula, and can be used on the face, body and hands.

Zendaya reveals what her number one fashion tip would be

Surprisingly, a number of Zendaya's favourite beauty buys are super affordable right now. Case in point, her go-to lipgloss is now $17 in the Macy's sale.

Until May 1, US shoppers can bag the Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss in Zendaya's exact colour, Raspberry Cool.

Seem familiar? Zendaya wore the stunning shade to the 2021 Oscars, lining her lips with Lancôme Le Crayon lip pencil in Nude ($26), which isn't on sale but is definitely worth adding to basket.

"The makeup look was very boho chic with clean, fresh skin and a natural look," Zendaya's makeup artist Sheika Daley - whose clients also include Beyoncé and Jodie Turner-Smith - revealed at the time.

