The cult Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is on sale this Bank Holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether your skincare routine is simple or extensive, if you're yet to add a cleansing balm into the mix, you're really missing out.

For many of us, removing makeup is a daily chore we could do without, so anything that makes it enjoyable is a must. Enter the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm.

MORE: Lady Amelia Windsor loves this cult-famous skincare product

The best bit? Elemis just dropped a huge Bank Holiday sale, which means you can get this plus other Elemis favourites with 20% off this weekend. Just use the code BANKHOL20 at the checkout.

Unlike wipes and lotions, the Elemis Cleansing Balm really does just melt away your makeup, even stubborn mascara. With its thick buttery consistency, it feels luxurious to apply and it smells incredible - think lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus - like a spa facial.

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £45, Elemis

As well as deeply cleansing, it works to soften, tone and restore elasticity in your skin. It balances and nourishes, making it suitable for dry or oily types.

It even has a slew of celebrity fans, including Victoria Beckham, Catherine Zeta Jones and Kate Hudson.

Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, £45, Elemis

If you have sensitive skin, there's also the Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm. It comes with a delicate and soothing English Rose Oleo Extract.

Lots of bestsellers are included in the deal, which is 20% off selected products and a free Body Duo (worth £39) when you spend £85 after discount. Just use the code BANKHOL20 at the checkout.

MORE: Zendaya carries this skincare saviour at all times – and it's £7 in the Amazon sale

We've also got our eye on the popular Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and Renewal Serum, and the Pro-Collagen Hydra Gel Eye Masks too.

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30, £89, Elemis

Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum, £70, Elemis

Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks, £54, Elemis

But don't wait around, the deal is only running until 4 May 2022 or while stocks last. Glowing summer skin, incoming.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.