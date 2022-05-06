Jennifer Aniston has been using this cleanser since high school – and it's in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since shooting to stardom on Friends, Jennifer Aniston has become the ultimate trendsetter.

From her iconic 'Rachel' haircut to her radiant and youthful complexion, the actress is revered as one of the world's best-loved beauty icons – but you might be surprised to know that she doesn't spend a fortune on her skincare regime.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's Lolavie hair care routine

Back in 2010, Jennifer opened up to MailOnline about her everyday routine, and it turns out that she swears by Neutrogena's Original Fragrance-Free Facial Cleansing Bar.

"I've been using it since High School,' she said. "I wake up and wash my face with Neutrogena face soap. I use a serum and then a Dr Hauschka day cream - that's it!"

Neutrogena Original Fragrance-Free Facial Cleansing Bar, was £8.41 NOW £6.99, Amazon

Reduced to just £6.99 in the Amazon sale, Jennifer's go-to beauty buy is designed for daily cleansing and is suitable for all skin types.

Free from fragrances, harsh detergents, dyes, and hardeners, its glycerin-rich formula gently removes excess oil and then rinses skin clean without leaving behind any pore-clogging residue.

Jennifer has been using Neutrogena skincare products since she was a teenager

Having received thousands of glowing five-star reviews, one happy shopper wrote:

"I have been using this soap for years and wouldn't dream of using anything else on my face. It's mild yet effective."

"This is the best facial soap on the market," raved another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Fantastic product, reliable and inexpensive skincare. Totally hypoallergenic, been using this product for years. Thoroughly recommend to all age groups."

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, was £28 NOW £18.90, Amazon

Coincidentally, Jennifer's favourite Rose Day Cream by Dr Hauschka is also included in the Amazon sale, and at a 33% discount, this offer is too good to miss.

It's also loved by fellow A-listers Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lopez. Designed to regenerate the epidermis (the top layer of the skin), you only need to apply a small amount to achieve a healthy and radiant complexion.

