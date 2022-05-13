The Embryolisse moisturiser used by Michelle Keegan and Kim Kardashian is just £13 - so affordable!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Embryolisse Lait-Crème mosituriser has been a favourite among celebs for some time, with Gwenyth Paltrow, Michelle Keegan, Kim Kardashian, and celebrity makeup artists often reaching for the multifunctional cream.

It's not only A-listers and professionals that love it though, the best-selling moisturiser is also a huge hit on TikTok - and it's available to buy now for £13.

Embryolisse Lait-Cr ème Concentr é 30ml, £13/ $14.69, LookFantastic

The multi-purpose cream can be used as a hydrating moisturiser, a priming base and even a makeup remover, which is why it's a go-to for glam squads and celebrity makeup artists.

Made with a rich formula, the cream is filled with nutrients and water - promising to leave the skin looking healthy and supple.

Celebrity makeup artist Emily Clarkson swears by the product, consistently using the multifunctional moisturiser on her star clients, including Michelle Keegan and Perrie Edwards.

Michelle's makeup artist took to Instagram to share the products she uses on the star

Karlie Kloss is also among the celebs that love the hydrating cream, previously telling Elle, "It's just a really good light cream - not too oily and not too thick".

The moisturiser has racked up glowing reviews, with almost 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper wrote: "This really is a wonder product. It holds all-day moisture in my skin. Having read many reviews about this and in an attempt to reduce the cost of my skincare routine, I’m glad I took the plunge. From the very first application, my skin felt incredible."

Another satisfied customer added: "My skin looks amazing and I will definitely be buying it again. It is very rich and you only need a tiny bit but it soaks into your skin and it feels so silky and soft. Absolutely love it!"

We're so ready to get our hands on this beauty bargain!

