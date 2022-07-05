Kate Middleton would love this! The Rixo x Elemis skincare set is finally here

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

British fashion brand Rixo is known for bright colours and fun prints, which is why plenty of celebrities (and royals!) are big fans. From Kate Middleton to Mandy Moore, Millie Mackintosh and Taylor Swift - everyone can't get enough of the cheerful aesthetic.

While a Rixo dress might be a payday splurge, you can now get the ultimate Rixo treat in your home with an Elemis bundle worth £86 for just £77.

RELATED: 19 new skincare product launches this summer: 2022's most talked-about launches

Rixo x Elemis set, £77 worth £86, FeelUnique

Elemis' exclusive 7-piece collection in partnership with Rixo includes the brand new Pro-Collagen Summer Bloom Cleansing Balm 50g, the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 15ml Jar, Superfood Matcha Eye Dew (FULL SIZE!), Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence 28ml, Superfood Kefir-Tea Mist 30ml, Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 100ml, all within an exclusive Rixo travel bag perfect for your summer vacay.

Kate Middleton wearing Rixo

Talking about the collab, Rixo co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey said: "We’re thrilled to debut the second instalment of our exciting partnership with Elemis. This curated selection of products is the perfect selection for summer-ready skincare, and our 80s shell print washbag is a must-have accessory for the season and beyond."

RELATED: Still obsessed with Kate Middleton's pink Rixo dress? We've found the best lookalike

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.