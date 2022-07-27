Top 10 wacky celebrity piercings: From Victoria Beckham to Christina Aguilera & more These experimental celebs served up some serious piercing inspo

Easily tempted by the prospect of a new piercing? Well, we suggest you proceed with caution – as we’ve compiled the wackiest celeb piercing moments that are sure to ignite piercing envy.

These carefully curated studs, hoops and stacks, adorned by some stylish celebrities including Victoria Beckham, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus and more, made for some head-turning jewellery moments.

From superstar singers such as Beyonce and Rihanna to Hollywood royalty like Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson, keep scrolling to discover some dazzling piercing designs sported by experimental A-listers who braved the needle in the name of bling…

Victoria Beckham

Surprised to see VB on our list? As are we. The former Spice Girls singer rocked a lip piercing as she performed at BRMB's Party in the Park back in 2001. As much as we love punk Victoria, the piercing turned out to be fake after she whipped up a media frenzy with her alternative jewellery look.

Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson isn’t shy of an edgy pierced-up aesthetic. The actress surprised fans with a sleek septum piercing that infused her timeless beauty with some rock 'n' roll attitude.

Christina Aguilera

It's no secret that Christina Aguilera loves to push the boundaries of fashion, but it seems that the singer is equally as daring with her jewellery creations too. Embracing multiple ear piercings, lip piercings and more, Christina certainly isn't afraid to make that nerve-wracking trip to the piercing salon.

Rihanna

Only RiRi could pull off these daring piercings so effortlessly. The singer has toyed with a variety of piercings across the years, treating fans to an endless supply of inspiration for their next facial decoration of choice.

Beyonce

In addition to some showstopping outfits, the Queen of Pop Beyonce has debuted some glittering piercing concoctions in her time. From glistening chandelier earrings to heavy-duty gold cuffed ear candy, the mother-of-three is a go-to source of piercing envy.

FKA Twigs

With her eclectic style, FKA Twigs has firmly cemented her place as a fashion muse. The singer, who is also a darling of the music industry, has captivated with some avant-garde piercing compositions during red carpet events and award ceremonies.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is queen of the cartilage piercing and has previously showcased a sparkling run of delicate huggies. The star's diamond-adorned ears have hosted an array of lavish earring looks across the years and we are not complaining.

Kylie Jenner

Industrial piercings are undoubtedly painful – but that didn't stop Kylie Jenner from wearing a host of gold bars to various red carpet events. Complimented by a daith hoop and studded helix, the influencer's heavy-duty piercings looked ever so modish.

Florence Pugh

Silver screen sensation Florence Pugh braced a septum piercing back in December, sharing some funny BTS snaps with fans via Instagram. Although the actress admitted to fainting during the procedure, it has since healed and looks incredible.

Zendaya

Another fashion sweetheart, Zendaya understands the art of elevating an outfit with some awe-inspiring gems. She too has donned a punkish nose piercing – retaining her status as the ultimate cool-girl icon.

