Amazon has an £8.99 dupe for the £70 gold under eye patches you've seen on all the A-listers

This is a golden bargain – pun completely intended! We’ve found an £8.99 dupe for the £70, anti-ageing gold-infused undereye patches that all the celebrities love. You don’t want to miss this!

These types of patches are beloved by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Adriana Lima and Camila Cabello. The Amazon ones help to revitalise the under-eye area and feature a 24k gold composition and hydraulic acid to smooth away wrinkles, puffiness, and dark circles while delivering an instant moisture boost.

Gold Isdream Anti Aging Anti Wrinkle Under Eye Gel Pads, £8.99, Amazon

You get 60 patches for £8.99 – which is great news if you want that ‘slept for eight hours solid’ look in a jiffy. You should keep them on for 15-20 minutes and store them in the fridge for that instant cooling boost.

The reviews on Amazon are glowing, with “great value” being mentioned several times over. These eye pads are great.. thought I’d try them and I’ve not been disappointed,” says one satisfied customer.

MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Masks, £65, Harvey Nichols

“Great value for money, and the presentation box is ideal for storing… seriously give them a go you’ll love them, leaves your eyes refreshed and moisturised … definitely a favourite now.”

If you do want the real thing, however, and you don’t mind forking out for them, there’s some up for grabs on the Harvey Nichols website. They’re actually £5 less than the RRP so at least that’s something!

