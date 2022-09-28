Lily James reveals the moisturiser she's totally "obsessed" with 

Pam & Tommy star Lily James is the new face of Charlotte Tilbury, and the 33-year-old actress has revealed her number one product - Charlotte's Magic Cream.

"Ever since Charlotte gave me a pot of her iconic Magic Cream, I have been obsessed," the actress said.

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar for 2022 is here and it's SO exciting

Charlotte's Magic Cream, £75 / $100, Charlotte Tilbury

"I can’t live without it! I’m always on the go and when I have hectic days on set wearing heavy makeup and not getting much sleep, my skin really suffers. Being on camera is a huge part of my job and I have to look and feel my best. Charlotte’s Magic Cream is the only moisturiser I can rely on to keep my skin feeling hydrated, plump and smooth – it gives me instant results and that famous red-carpet ready glow!"

MORE: 44 best beauty advent calendars for 2022

Lily James dazzles in a sequin dress in the new campaign photos

What's more, alongside Lily's announcement, there has been a brand new clinical trial for Magic Cream. Tested on 30 people over eight weeks, and in just one hour, users said skin felt 3x more hydrated, wrinkles appeared reduced by 2x in eight weeks, and skin looked 2x firmer and 3x more elastic.

Lily's skin always looks incredible, and interestingly the british actress has a different approach to her skincare routine, in an old interview with Glamour, she said: "I was cleansing and moisturising morning and night, but I think it's too much for your skin, and you want to keep the natural oils."

Talking about her favourite beauty products, she said: "Lancome mascara, they've got lots of different brushes so you can do lots of different looks. A really nice lip balm, Burt's Bees always seems to work. Then I'll have my Charlotte Tilbury compact, it's in a little gold compact, and it's got the gold shimmer and the pink, and you can use it on your cheeks, on your lips, on your eyes, and you're good to go."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.