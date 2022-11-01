Holly Willoughby doesn't wear fake tan but she does swear by this glowing body makeup

Holly Willoughby always looks radiant when appearing on our screens, with natural-looking glow all year round that we're totally envious of. Luckily for us, the This Morning presenter has revealed the secret to her subtle, sunkissed look - and it's so much easier than fake tan.

Turns out, Holly's go-to product for a healthy look even in winter is the Vita Liberata Body Blur - and it's available to buy now.

But if you want to achieve Holly's gorgeous glow you better hurry - as the body blur tends to sells out fast.

Vita Liberata Body Blur in medium, £20, Amazon

Providing a natural-looking tint, the body makeup promises to perfect the skin's appearance by concealing marks and blemishes - as well as reflecting light for a photo-ready finish.

There are five shades to choose from, and the product works instantly, so you can apply and continue with your day without waiting for the tint to develop. When you're ready, simply wash the body makeup off.

Holly maintains a natural-looking glow throughout the year

Holly spoke on the Beauty Full Lives podcast, saying: "Everybody thinks I wear fake tan but I hate fake tan! Never been able to get on with it. I'm always linked to different fake tan brands and it's nonsense because I've probably had three fake tans in my life. But this leg stuff, I really like it. If I'm wearing a skirt on This Morning, sometimes I put a bit on my legs just to even the tone out a little bit".

The star isn't the only one loving the Vita Liberata product, as the body blur has racked up impressive ratings on Amazon. One shopper wrote, "This has an instant effect (no need to wait for a couple of hours), a beautiful colour (not orange), covers all skin perfections and no nasty smell". Another added, "Amazing! Worth every penny".

