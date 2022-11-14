Elemis' Christmas gifts are always top of our list - these are our favourites

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Healthy, glowing skin is always on our Christmas wish list and thanks to the ELEMIS gifting collection, it'll soon be less of a wish and more of a reality.

From makeup melting cleansing balms to luxurious skincare collections and revitalising muscle soaks, these ELEMIS beauty finds are sure to be the Christmas skincare gifts your loved one will savour all year long.

If you're stuck for gift ideas, we're here to help with these gorgeous gifts, from affordable beauty stocking fillers to uplifting Christmas candles and luxury collections you'll want to keep for yourself...

Scroll for our favourite ELEMIS beauty picks for Christmas 2022:

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Trio Gift Set, £45, ELEMIS

This gentle and nourishing cleansing balm trio is powerful enough to melt away makeup, daily pollutants and impurities, leaving you with a glowing complexion.

Regency Library Candle, £42, ELEMIS

Lighting this Cedarwood and Sandalwood-infused candle will bring the classic ambience of a library - the perfect gift for someone in need of some serious R&R and calming for the home.

The Radiant Collection, £55 (worth £78), ELEMIS

This stunning gift set worth £78 is yours (or your loved one's) for just £55. Bring luminous, glass-like skin as your holiday party plus one with this curated duo of revolutionary Dynamic Resurfacing essentials.

RIXO x Elemis The Story of Glam & Glow Gift Set,

£65 (worth £90), ELEMIS

This collaboration with British fashion brand RIXO has everything they need to prep and prime their skin for those NYE parties.

The Story of Frangipani Monoi Gift Set, £42 (worth £58), ELEMIS

The scent of Elemis' Frangipani Monoi bodycare is iconic, and this gift set includes a shower cream and body cream to indulge the senses.

Cleanse & Hydrate A Magnificent Pro-Collagen Tale Gift Set,

£90 (worth £110), ELEMIS

There's a reason why celebrities love the plumping effects of daily collagen use, and we're a big fan of this duo set that delivers powerful restorative and anti-ageing properties, leaving skin feeling strengthened and more resilient.

On The Go Men's Essentials, £55 (worth £78), ELEMIS

The perfect treat for the men on your gift list, this limited edition of men's skincare and bodycare includes five products plus a chic wash bag.

Superfood Double Cleansing Duo Gift, £10, ELEMIS

This glow-getting facial duo removes every last trace of makeup, daily pollutants and daily grime to reveal a healthy-looking radiance. A unique blend of fermented Pumpkin enzymes and Acerola Cherry, naturally rich in AHAs helps to brighten skin, while Mango Butter and Chia Seed Oil, rich in omega fatty acids, nourish and hydrate the skin.

Aching Muscle Super Soak, £44, ELEMIS

Who doesn't love a soak in the bath at the end of a hard day? This bath soak contains energising and uplifting extracts and soothes aching muscles - ideal after a tough workout, or just a tough day - we've all been there, right?

