New Year skin care sales from Ulta, Dermstore, Lookfantastic & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's a new year, which means you should be out with the old and in with the new. This isn't strictly about replacing bad habits with new year's resolutions, but it pertains to just about every facet of your life as well, including how to take care of your skin and body.

RELATED: Kate Middleton has a simple skincare beauty secret everyone can try - and it's so cheap

You likely already have established new ways of eating better and exercising more this year, but how about improving your skin care regimen? Your skin deserves some extra TLC from you, too. The great thing about refreshing your skin care routine is you can always maintain what works and change what doesn't. And if you're looking for some new products to try, your favorite beauty retailers are offering big savings on items you may want to include in your regimen.

MORE: 12 products to help you stay consistent with your new year’s resolutions

This new year, Ulta, Dermstore, Lookfantastic, and SkinStore all have ongoing sales to help you glow this 2023. Here's what to expect:

Ulta Sale

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, was $40 now $20, Ulta

Treat your skin to the nutrients it needs with this face oil that is infused with advanced vitamin C, golden turmeric, and other nutrient-rich extracts.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, was $53, $26.50 on January 15, Ulta

This serum was specially formulated to perform the job of 7 serums. It aims to minimize signs of aging to allow for a smoother, more radiant complexion.

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer, was $32, $16 on January 20, Ulta

Whether worn with makeup or on its own, this seemingly magic primer can make your pores appear virtually invisible.

Foreo LUNA Mini 3, was $179, $89.85 on January 21, Ulta

Give your skin a deep clean every time with this portable cleansing device engineered to deliver powerful pulsations to eliminate dirt and bring out your glow.

Dermstore Sale

Until January 16, Dermstore is giving everyone one final chance to score an additional 10 percent off on already discounted skincare essentials. All you have to do is key in the coupon EXTRA10 at checkout!

Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic Acid + Retinol Brightening Solution, was $88 now $61.60 with code EXTRA10, Dermstore

This clinical strength serum features retinol and plant-based antioxidant and works to correct sun damage and dark spots. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as protects your skin against free radicals.

Avène Radiance Reveal Routine, was $120 now $90 with code EXTRA10, Dermstore

This assortment of Avène bestsellers work together to minimize signs of aging. The products not only target wrinkles and dark circles, but give you a more radiant complexion, too.

Vapour Beauty Lip Nectar, was $28 now $14 with code EXTRA10, Vapour

Your lips need some lovin' too, and this treatment hydrates and soften them with organic avocado oil and shea butter. It also has a slight color payoff for a your lips, but better look.

Lookfantastic Sale

As a new year treat, Lookfantastic is offering up to 20 percent off skin care items with the code REFRESH20 until January 15.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, was $66 now $46.20 with code REFRESH20, Lookfantastic

A cleansing superstar, this balm deep cleans and dissolves makeup, ridding your skin of grime, bacteria, and pollutants. Antiaging algae and nourishing oils are also included in the formula to unleash your radiance.

Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Set, was $60.80 now $39.50 with code REFRESH20, Lookfantastic

This collection includes products that work in conjunction with one another to make your skin appear more plump and firm.

Perricone MD Chlorophyll Detox Mask, was $84.20 now $33.70 with code REFRESH20, Lookfantastic

Enjoy a clearer and smoother complexion with this mask that delivers the deep cleansing treatment your skin needs. It also helps lock in moisture, so your skin will stay hydrated and fresh.

SkinStore Sale

NuFACE® MINI Starter Kit, was $209 now $177.65, SkinStore

Contour your face without splurging on an expensive derma treatment with this portable device. FDA-cleared and clinically tested, it's engineered to give you a non-invasive facelift, toning the facial muscles and evening out the skin tone.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, was $29 now $25.65, SkinStore

SHOP NOW

A longtime fan favorite, this versatile, super-rich moisturizer can be used on the face and body. It functions as a makeup base, a cleanser, a beauty mask, aftershave care, an after-sun product, and even a makeup remover.

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, was $27 now $22.95, SkinStore

This luxurious dry oil is also multifunctional and works to nourish both your skin and hair. With ingredients like vitamin E and an assortment of plant oils, it will leave your skin feeling soft and your hair shiny (minus the grease).

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.