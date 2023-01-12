Love the iconic ELEMIS Marine Collagen Cream? Wait until you see the new 2023 version - it's pink!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Can you believe the bestselling ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is 20 years old? With a legion of loyal fans, the iconic skincare formula has had a makeover to celebrate – and wait till you see its new look for 2023.

Newly infused with organic English rose extract, the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream has all the same anti-ageing benefits of the original, with the added benefits that rose infused skincare is known for.

Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream, £94, ELEMIS

Dubbed a “hydrating, soothing” day cream with “anti-ageing benefits”, the science-led formula has been clinically proven* to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in 14 days.

Priced £94 for a 50ml jar, ELEMIS fans are loving the new look and feel day cream, too.

“I started using this cream around a month ago and have only good things to say about this cream!”, remarked one. “It’s luxurious, smells beautiful, melts like butter and leaves my skin feeling silky soft. It oozes luxury!”

Another commented: “My skin is so smooth and I’ve really noticed a difference even after using for one week.”

One shopper said it’s even better than the original cream. “I have used the iconic Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, since my mum introduced it to me 15 years ago but this new decadent and soothing formula is next level.”

Others applauded the “gorgeous smell” and how it left their skin “glowing”, “firmer” and “feeling fresh” and “velvety”. As for the texture, it’s been described as a “soft light cream” with the “consistency of silk”.

Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, from £12, ELEMIS

The new cream joins the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen family, which already includes rose-infused products including the Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm and Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil.

* Independent clinical trial March 2022. Results based on 38 people over 4 weeks.

