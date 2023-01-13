Build your 2023 skincare routine with Ulta’s Love Your Skin event

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The holiday shopping season may be over, but Ulta continues to treat everyone with unbelievable deals — and steals!

RELATED: New Year skin care sales from Ulta, Dermstore, Lookfantastic & MORE

MORE: Kate Middleton has a simple skincare beauty secret everyone can try - and it's so cheap

To help you build a new skincare regimen this 2023, their Love Your Skin event is here, offering 50% discounts on products that rarely go on sale. Until January 21, you can score cult-favorite items for half the price, but the kicker is you only have 24 hours to take advantage of the massive price drop. From brands like Murad and Estée Lauder to Kylie Skin and Origins, here are some of the items that’ll be on sale:

January 13 to 15

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum, was $89, $44.50 on January 13, Ulta

Touted as the #1 retinol eye serum in the U.S., this gentle yet potent serum is formulated to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles in the eye area, including the lids. It’s ophthalmologist-tested and caters to all ages and skin types.

Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool, was $199, $99.50 on January 14, Ulta

Offering effective microdermabrasion treatments at a quarter of the price, this tool is developed to deliver the exfoliation your skin needs. It renders your pores less noticeable, your blemishes lighter or non-existent, and your dead skin cells gone.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, was $53, $26.50 on January 15, Ulta

This serum is a crowd favorite for a reason. Thanks to the power of Chronolux technology, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants, it can perform seven different functions, including reducing the signs of aging, making the skin look smoother, and providing plumpness and radiance.

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil, was $52, $26 on January 15, Ulta

Who knew seaweed could have positive effects on the skin? This algae-infused body oil offers deep moisture, all while improving your skin’s elasticity. Per clinical results, your skin will look firmer, more sculpted, and feel more supple in as little as two weeks.

January 16 to 18

Origins GinZing Energizing Gel Cream with Caffeine & Niacinamide, was $36, $18 on January 16, Ulta

With caffeine and niacinamide as its star ingredients, this gel cream brings out your radiance and reverses fatigued-looking skin. It gives your skin a much-needed moisture boost to allow for an all-day glow.

Dermaflash LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal, was $199, $99.50 on January 16, Ulta

They say dermaplaning is just a fancy word for shaving the face, but this tool delivers more than that. It’s designed to remove not just your peach fuzz, but also dead skin cell build-up, resulting in instantly smooth and glowing skin.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum, was $39, $19.50 on January 17, Ulta

Peach & Lily’s #1 best-selling product promises to deliver the popular Korean glass skin effect. Using a powerful blend of niacinamide, peptide complex, peach extract, madecassoside, and hyaluronic acid, it helps you achieve the poreless, luminous look.

SeroVital Advanced, was $119, $59.50 on January 18, Ulta

Drink your vitamins! This bestselling supplement can do wonders for your overall well-being. It’s touted to give you a boost of energy, induce fewer cravings, deliver a more restful shuteye, aid in weight loss, and of course, smoothen the skin.

January 19 to 21

Tarte Multipurpose Vegan Maracuja Oil, was $48, $24 on January 19, Ulta

A multipurpose concoction, this oil can be used wherever you need moisture, whether it’s your skin, hair, or nails. It improves the appearance of dark spots and redness, as well as delivers the skin the hydration it needs.

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, was $48, $24 on January 20, Ulta

In just a single application, this primer can make your pores disappear. It also diminishes the appearance of blemishes and other imperfections and mattifies your skin to make makeup application much more seamless.

Foreo LUNA Mini 3, was $179, $89.50 on January 21, Ulta

If you want deep cleansing every time, the LUNA Mini 3 is a worthy investment. It provides gentle yet powerful T-Sonic pulsations to remove dirt, oil, and other impurities from the skin, bringing out your inner glow.

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Exfoliating Clay Mask, $37, $18.50 on January 21, Ulta

This face mask is created to remove the gunk from your pores. After every use, you’ll look refreshed and virtually black-head-free.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.