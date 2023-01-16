Victoria Beckham's trusted cleanser is up for grabs for less than £10 in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Who wouldn’t love glowing dewy skin like Victoria Beckham? If you’re in agreement then you might want to copy her skincare – and luck has it that her trusted cleanser is currently in the Amazon sale. Yipee!

Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Make-Up Removing Solution usually retails for anywhere up to £16, and it’s reduced to £9.99 at Amazon. The retailer has even marked it with a special badge telling shoppers this is the lowest price for the last 30 days, so it’s the perfect time to snap one up if you fancy copying Victoria.

It’s honestly a no-brainer – it’s been on our radar ever since we spotted it on the dressing table when Victoria was getting her makeup done by cosmetic legend Lisa Eldridge.

It’s an oil-free formula which contains cucumber extract, so it hydrates while it deeply cleans your skin – and it’s arguably one of the best cleansers around – it removes even stubborn makeup and excess sebum which can cause blocked pores and blackheads.

Another plus point is that it doesn’t dry your skin and balances the PH level of the dermis no matter your skin type.

It can be used at the end of the day to remove eye and full face makeup – or before you apply makeup to make sure you start off with a clean base and balanced skin for a clearer complexion.

Shoppers rave about this product, and it’s a very popular choice for those prone to dry skin, eczema and rosacea as well as anyone affected by acne.

“I wouldn't use anything else anymore,” says one reviewer. “The product lasts a decent amount of time as a little goes a long way. It takes off makeup so easily (including eye makeup - you don't have to rub your eyes excessively and damage your skin).

“Doesn't leave a horrible oily or soapy finish after use and has no bad smell either!

“If you start using this to take off your makeup you will soon see just how much makeup you weren't getting off before using this product!”

