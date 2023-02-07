Martha Stewart, 81, swears by this rosewater face mist for glowing skin - and it's just $12 on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martha Stewart may be one of the world’s most famous lifestyle gurus, but we really want to know is: how is she looking so great at 81?

Well, her facialist at Mario Badescu is spilling all of her secrets to Vogue UK - and there’s one shockingly affordable beauty go-to that grabbed our attention.

The Martha Stewart Living icon swears by Mario Badescu’s Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater Facial Spray – and it’s only $12 on Amazon.

Martha isn't the only fan of the refreshing mist, which soothes and revives your skin in an instant, soothes irritated, sensitive skin and can even be used as a setting spray for a dewy finish.

Martha Stewart's facialist has revealed the secrets to the 81-year-old icon's glowing skin

Amazon shoppers are raving about the spray, with over 44,000 shoppers giving it five out of five stars.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $12 / £14.99, Amazon

“I use it as a toner, a makeup setting spray, and just to refresh my skin throughout the day,” said one five-star reviewer. “The aloe in the formula is great for calming and soothing any irritation or redness on the skin.”

Another shopper revealed they’ve been using the Mario Badescu spray for five years. "I have sensitive skin that easily gets flushed so this simple combo of cold water and the spray really calms my skin before applying my moisturizer for the day or night. Highly recommend this product forever!”

And it works on all types of skin, and on skin of all ages. Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner are also fans!

"This is really bomb," Kylie told People of the skincare wonder. “And I like to take it on vacation and stuff like that because it keeps me moisturized."

