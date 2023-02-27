Lady Amelia Windsor loves this cult skincare product and it's just dropped in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there's anyone's skincare routine we'd like to replicate, it's Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor. From photoshoots to the Fashion Week front row, her complexion always looks flawless.

Luckily for us, the 27-year-old royal has spoken openly about her love of REN skincare, and one product we know she uses is currently in the Amazon sale. The REN Ready Steady Glow AHA Tonic is now available with 12% off and has over 2,500 five-star reviews, so believe us when we say it's a dream for clear, glowing skin.

"I never used to use a toner before, but it has totally transformed my skin," Amelia told Marie Claire. "I like to use REN’s Glow Tonic, as it has more natural ingredients."

REN Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic 250ml, was £28 now £24.74, Amazon

Loved by celebrities and beauty editors alike, it contains AHAs (alpha-hydroxy-acids) which work to gently get rid of dead skin cells, revealing fresh new ones to leave you looking radiant.

In the short term you'll have a brighter-looking complexion, while long term it will also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Even better, all of REN's products are certified vegan and cruelty-free, and they package them with the planet in mind. This bottle in particular is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.

To use the toner, simply apply it with a cotton pad at night after cleansing and before using any serums or moisturisers. If you love it as much as we do, there's a limited-edition version with cooling cucumber available too, which is also on sale. The definition of refreshing.

REN Summer Limited Edition Daily AHA Tonic 250ml, was £28 now £26.99, Amazon

