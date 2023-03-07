Martha Stewart loves this collagen face mask for smoother skin - and it's on sale for $14

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martha Stewart is looking so fabulous at 81 – and thankfully she’s letting everyone in on her top skincare secrets! The lifestyle guru has said she swears by Mario Badescu’s youth-boosting Super Collagen Mask, which just happens to be on sale on Amazon!

RELATED: Martha Stewart's Amazon homeware collection just dropped, and here's what we're shopping

Like fellow stars from Kylie Jenner to Jennifer Aniston, Martha is a huge fan of Mario Badescu, and also swears by the skincare brand’s $12 aloe and rosewater face mist.

Meanwhile, Mario Badescu's hydrating and soothing collagen mask, also enriched with oatmeal, red algae extract and kaolin clay, promises to boost your dull complexion and is perfect for sensitive skin, too.

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask, $14.40 (WAS $18), Amazon

Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the mask as much as Martha has. One five-star reviewer raved: “I love this mask; it works almost instantly! I have been trying to up my skincare game but have zero time and this is an absolute game changer! Love it! As soon as I wipe it off my skin looks fresh, bright and more vibrant!”

SHOP: Replenish your beauty stash on a budget with Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh sale

And with the top-rated $18 Super Collagen mask reduced to $14.40 on Amazon, there’s really no better time to grab it for yourself...

KEEP READING

Martha Stewart looks incredibly youthful in LBD - and fans are blown away

Martha Stewart's 14 surprise marriage proposals revealed

Martha Stewart's kitchen is fit for royalty - see the pics

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.