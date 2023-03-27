Glossier is bringing back a fan fave - and it's perfect for your travel plans this summer

If you're a fan of Glossier's signature scent - You - you'll probably remember when a limited edition Glossier You Rollerball was available to buy for a short amount of time. It was first teased in 2022 as part of the Holiday collection, and You fans went crazy for it.

Well, good news! The travel-friendly Rollerball has been added to Glossier's fragrance portfolio and will be part of the permanent collection.

Arriving just in time for your spring getaways, this new packaging of Glossier You is the perfect travel-friendly handbag companion that leaves the familiar scent of Glossier You.

Glossier You Rollerball, £23 / $28, Glossier

The ultimate personal fragrance, Glossier You is primarily made up of base notes to allow the scent to last longer and to let more of you into the equation. The base notes of Ambrette Seeds (woody, warm, sweet) and Ambrox (creamy, musky, salty) enhance and melt into skin while the top notes of Pink Pepper (bright, sparkling, spicy) and Iris (floral, green, powder) compliment the base without overpowering it. This careful balance of notes creates a soft, warm, familiar scent that smells just like you, but better.

When the popular beauty brand shared the news with their Instagram community, fans were thrilled. One commented: "Thank god, I’ve been barely using my rollerball from the holiday box bc I don’t want it to run out." While another wrote: "All hail the roller ball—the moment we’ve all been waiting for."

Perfect for your makeup bag, all you have to do is roll onto your pulse points as desired (your neck, behind your ears, your wrists and more) and let the fragrance settle for a few moments, rather than rubbing it in.

The Glossier Rollerball will be in all Glossier stores and online from Tuesday 28 March.

