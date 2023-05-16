Frankie Bridge reveals the £8 moisturiser she uses for flawless skin - and it’s just dropped in the Amazon sale

Frankie Bridge may have access to pretty much any luxury beauty product and her own glam squad on hand, but she still loves a bargain. Case in point? The tube of Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré we spotted in her BAFTAs dressing room.

The TV star attended the glitzy awards show on Sunday night and gave us a behind-the-scenes look with her latest Instagram Reel.

Captioned: "It takes a whole team" the video shows Frankie getting her hair and makeup done before walking out of her London hotel, and we spied a quick shot of her beauty essentials.

The £8 moisturiser by French pharmacy brand Embryolisse is also a favourite of Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow and Michelle Keegan, so despite its low price point we weren’t surprised to see it make the cut. In fact, one tube is said to sell every 13 seconds.

So, what’s so great about it? Enriched with essential fatty acids and vitamins, the clever formula is light in texture but super nourishing on any areas of dryness. Your skin will instantly feel plumped, soothed and hydrated. Plus, it also works to protect your complexion from environmental aggressors.

As well as a game-changing moisturiser and a great base for makeup, the multi-purpose cream can be used to cleanse or as a post-shave balm. It’s even safe to use on babies.

The best bit? It’s currently on sale on Amazon with 20% off.

Hailed as a secret weapon by makeup artists, the glowing reviews seem to agree, with one customer writing: "Bought this to test it out and OMG! I am in LOVE!! Use this before applying my makeup and it just glides so beautifully and the dewy look it creates. Love it. Will purchase the bigger size next time."

While another said: "Lovely moisturiser, no need for a separate primer. Makeup goes on smoothly following application. Very impressed!"

We’re not sure how long the Embryolisse cream will be on sale, so snap it up quickly.

Shop more celebrity-favourite beauty bargains...