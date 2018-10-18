﻿
The best pregnancy beauty products Meghan should add to her bathroom cabinet

There's going to be a new royal baby! Just in case you have been living on Mars and have missed it, the Duke and Duchess are expecting their first bundle of joy in Spring 2019. Mother-to-be Meghan will no doubt embrace her pregnancy and we just know that she'll have that lit-from within glow. But in terms of pampering, it's vital that the royal looks after herself during the next few months. It's important to be relaxed and tranquil as your body goes through so many changes, so we've rounded up the best beauty products the mother-to-be should add to her bathroom cabinet, ASAP.

 

New mums are so busy looking after their new bundle of joy that they often forget many baby products can be used on them, too. Dream Cream by Sister & Co. is perfect as not only can you use it on babies to help soothe nappy rash, it also doubles up as a nourishing body cream. What's more, the ingredients of lavender and chamomile aim to calm and soothe. Bliss!

 

Dream Cream, £16.50, Sister & Co. Skin Food

kiehls-baby-lip-balm
2/8

Containing Shea butter and Tocopherol, Kiehl's baby lip balm is perfect for little tots with chapped lips. It's also perfect for mums too - we have used this lip balm for years and it has a lovely gentle scent that hydrates your pout with just one swipe.

 

Baby Lip Balm, £10, Kiehl's

elemis-baby-oil
3/8

If you're pregnant, we thoroughly recommend the Elemis Nurturing Mother-To-Be pregnancy massage - a decadent treatment to relax the body and mind. The skilled therapist uses Japanese Camellia Oil, which, if applied daily can help prevent stretch marks, but will give dry skin a burst of moisture. Plus, Victoria Beckham has tweeted about how much she loved this stuff during all her pregnancies.

 

Nurturing Mother-To-Be pregnancy massage, Elemis, and Japanese Camellia Oil, £38.50, Elemis

tummy-rub-butter-mama-mio
4/8

It may be tiny now, but Duchess Meghan's bump is going to get bigger by the day. It's the one area of the body where the skin stretches at an impressive rate, so applying a tummy butter will help improve the skin's strength and elasticity as it grows.

 

The Tummy Rub Butter, £23.50, Mamma Mio

cooling-spray
5/8

Mummy to-be's often suffer from hot flushes which can be unbearable. But a quick spritz of Cool It Mama's Body Spritz will help cool expectant mums down, at the same time reducing tiredness and nausea. A great one to pop in your baby bag.

 

Cooling Body Spritz, £8.99, Cool it Mama @ lookfantastic.com  

creed-baby
6/8

Ok, so this one is a bit of a decadent item but we just couldn't resist! High end perfumer Creed has the cutest cologne that's just for babies. With notes of apple, plum, rose, lemon and grapefruit, it's suitable for sensitive skin and can double up for mums too. Who could resist this cuter-than-cute bottle, too?

 

Creed Pour Enfants, £125, Creed @ Harrods

john-masters-bare-shampoo
7/8

Some women decide not to colour their hair while pregnant, so a gentle, non-stripping shampoo is perfect for gently cleansing your scalp that might have become sensitive during pregnancy. With chamomile and white tea, it's both organic and extra nourishing.

 

Bare Unscented Shampoo, £15, John Masters Organics

BR
8/8

Every mama-to-be finds their skin changes throughout pregnancy - good and bad. One of the best facials around to really sort your skin is from iconic French brand Biologique Recherche; their products really work, are pregnancy-friendly and their facials soothe not just your skin but your mind and body too. 

Biologique Recherche treatments, prices vary, Embassy of Beauty

