12 Photos | Beauty

The scented candles you all need at home this winter

Add a touch of winter to your home with these festive candles

...
The scented candles you all need at home this winter
You're reading

The scented candles you all need at home this winter

1/12
Next

All the times duo Ant and Dec have appeared on television separately
crabtree evelyn noel candle

Now that winter is almost upon us, it's now time to fill your house with these glorious seasonal scented candles. They also offer up as the perfect gift for family and friends, a luxury stocking filler for a loved one, or even just a treat for yourself. From spices to berries, and mulled wine to fir, here at HELLO!, we have rounded up the best candles you'll want to add to your beauty shelf for a proper cosy night in - click through for the full gallery...

The Crabtree & Evelyn, Noel Candle

There's nothing nicer than having your home filled with a Christmas infusion of mulled spices and a twist of citrus fruit. A fan favourite, Crabtree & Evelyn's Noel candle is one of the most loved scents from the home collection.

crabtree-evelyn.com/uk/en, £42

marks-and-spender-candle

Marks & Spencer

Fill your home with the uplifting aroma of clementine, a zesty fragrance which will help create a tranquil and refreshing atmosphere. Housed in an attractive glass with a stylish cloche to cover it when not in use, this scented candle will make the perfect addition to mantelpieces, windowsills and tables.

marksandspencer.com, £17.50

ormonde jayne candle

Ormonde Jayne, Tolu

Fancy a touch of luxury brought to your home? Tolu is made up of pure resin from Peru, amber, frankincense and orange blossom. It's sensual, opulent and gorgeous! The gorgeous candle comes in a lovely orange box, which you will want to reuse over and over again – and as added bonus, the scent has a burn time of 55+ hours.

ormondejayne.com, £65

lilou candle

Lilou et Loic, Signature scented candle

A firm favourite within the royal household, Lilou et Loic is the award-winning artisan home and body fragrance house. The scent was even used at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding earlier this month. The Signature scented candle is available in limited edition saffron and ginger for Christmas 2018.

Lilouetloic.com and Fortnum & Mason, £60

cochine candle

Cochine, Cedar & Vietnamese Oud

Cochine's new fragrance blends rich, velvety tones of Cedar and Sandalwood with the precious resins of Amber and Oud. This deeply luxurious fragrance is available in a limited edition, with a beautiful candle glass design - a perfect scent for a sumptuous winter evening.

cochine.co.uk, £45

yankee candle

Yankee, Frosted Fir

Yankee new festive collection will add a modern and elegant touch to any home thanks to its square glass silhouette and a brushed metal platform lid which doubles as a candle platform. We are obsessed Frosted Fir! Light this candle, which features crisp pine needle, balsam and a hint of winter citrus, for a powerful yet delicate scent.

yankeecandle.co.uk, £23.99

sanctuary spa candle

Sanctuary Spa, Luxury Oud

This candle and diffuser is an intensely indulgent floral oud fragrance with hints of golden saffron top notes and a white floral and rose heart resting on a decadent woody, musky and sweet amber base. The perfect scent for a night in.

boots.com, £12.50 for candle and £18 for diffuser

noble isle candle

Noble Isle, Fireside Glow candle and Whisky & Water diffuser

We love these amazing fragrances by Noble Isle! The sweet candle captures the warmth of fiery embers on a winter's day, while the diffuser fills the room with a smooth, spicy and warming scent. The scent contains extract of the finest oak-aged single malt with undertones of warm vanilla and cedar wood.

nobleisle.com, £75 for the candle and £39 for the diffuser

fatface candle

FatFace, Candle Tin Trio

Treat yourself to these three scented candles, which look and smell amazing! These seasonal aromas of Woodland, Frosted Berries and Winter Spice will bring any room to life.

fatface.com, £15

candle t2

T2, Meet Me in Manhattan Candle

Get transported to the streets of New York with this gorgeous candle. Filled with earthy vanilla and cinnamon notes in cahoots with robust black tea. This is peculiarly sweet and indulgent!

t2tea.com, £10

kiss the moon

Kiss the Moon, Vanilla & Rosewood Aromatherapy Soy

This smells just like chocolate orange! The warmth of vanilla blends with the orange and spice undertones of rosewood to create a comforting winter fragrance.

kissthemoon.com, £38

laura ashley candle

Laura Ashley, Luxury scented candle

This one never gets old! Sold exclusively in Boots, this candle from the classic collection invites you into the elegant world of Laura Ashley. This attractive glass scented candle will add a touch of glamour whilst scenting your home with delicate notes of geranium and neroli.

boots.com/laura-ashley-luxury-scented-candle, £14

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries