10 of Kim Kardashian's BEST selfies

Photo: © Instagram
We don't know about you, but when we think of the noble art that is selfies, Kim Kardashian-West instantly springs to mind. The most famous reality star on the planet made selfies a thing way back in 2007, before iPhones even had a front camera. Heck, she even brought out a book in 2015 made up of all her favourites - aptly titled Selfish. Since then, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star hasn't looked back, sharing close-up pictures of pretty much every part of her face (and body.) So, in honour of the mother-of four, we've rounded up the best batch we can find - and trust us, it was no mean feat. After all, the 38-year-old has quite a few to choose from…

 

Kicking off with one of Kim's most recent offerings - we love this adorable shot of Kim and her eldest daughter, North, 5. How angelic does she look? Kim is in full on glam mode here, rocking a  smoky eye and she doesn't have so much as a hair out of place, despite the fact she's wearing PJs...

Photo: © Instagram
Taking a peep into Kim's closet is always a treat and back in December 2018, the star shared an close-up mirror selfie with her 140 million followers, and we couldn't take our eyes off all those Birkin bags.

Photo: © Instagram
In 2016, Kim literally broke the internet when she shared a snap of herself naked, with two strategically placed black marks protecting her modesty. It caused a major debate amongst feminists at the time.

 

Photo: © Instagram
We all know how much the makeup mogul loves a beauty treatment or two, and in 2013 she gave her followers an insight into her latest craze - the Vampire Facial.  However, Kim regretted it. Taking to her website a few years later, she said of the unique treatment:  "A few years ago, I heard about a 'vampire facial,' and I was so intrigued. It was really rough and painful for me. It was honestly the most painful thing ever! It's the one treatment that I'll never do again."

Photo: © Instagram
During her first pregnancy, the then mum-to-be shared a photo of her face studded with 19 tiny needles as she professed a new love for acupuncture.

 

Photo: © Instagram
The gorgeous model shared an up-close snap of her diamond encrusted grill in 20016 and of course, her jaw-dropping engagement ring whilst at Paris Fashion Week. Despite the fact Kim's full face wasn't in the snap, it still amassed a whopping 1.5 million 'likes'. Impressive!

Photo: © Getty Images
At the Maxim Style Awards in 2007, Kim rocked up on the red carpet with a red bodycon dress, curly hair and lots of lip gloss. And what's this? She's taking a selfie with a camera! Talk about making the most of what you have! FYI, iPhone's were only launched that year.)

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kim teamed up with supermodel Naomi Campbell at an event in 2016, and look how professional they look cuddling up for a double close-up.

Photo: © Instagram
So we know that the daughter of Kris Jenner didn't actually invent contouring, but when trusted MUA Mario Dedivanovic worked his magic on Kim in the early days and she shared this selfie -rocking highlighting powders and bronzers in all their glory - the world sat up and took notice. 

 

Photo: © Instagram
Now THIS selfie is golden! Back when Kim was a shy (OK, maybe not shy) but a lesser known 28-year-old, she appeared on Dancing with the Stars and dazzled viewers with her racy wardrobe. We love this mirror selfie of Kim in all her sequined glory. Note the  phone-of-choice back in 2008, the Blackberry. 

