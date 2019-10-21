﻿
Victoria Beckham's favourite £10 (or less!) beauty buys she can't live without

The former Spice Girl loves a beauty bargain…

...
These days, Victoria Beckham is just as much a beauty icon as she is a fashion one. With the arrival of her sell-out makeup collection last month, the mother-of-four is a big name in the beauty world right now and fans are flocking to her website to pick up her eyeshadow palettes and lip-liners. We follow VB on Instagram (obviously) and we always enjoy seeing what beauty buys the fashion mogul uses in her day-to-day life, and what's more, they don't all have a huge price tag either - you might even get you change from a ten pound note. We've rounded up her best beauty bargains that will get you looking posh for less…

 

caudalie-beauty-elixir
2/6

Victoria loves to have fresh and glowing skin, and the Caudalie Beauty Elixir is high on her list. She said of the refreshing facial spritz: "Caudalie gives you a glowing complexion. Use it on top of your makeup. "

 

Beauty Elixir, £8.75, Caudalie

josh-wood-shampoo-conditioner
3/6

When it comes to keeping her hair in check, there's a shampoo and conditioner combo she always keeps stocked up. The Josh Wood Colour Radiating Shampoo For Fine Brunette Hair and matching conditioner are Victoria's faves, and they cost £10 each. Not bad right? Victoria, said of the duo: "Sulfate free ladies!! With UV filters."

 

Radiating Shampoo & Conditioner, £10 each, Josh Wood Colour at Boots

 

bioderma
4/6

In October, Victoria had her makeup applied by Lisa Eldridge (jealous!) and in the video, beady-eye fans spotted a bottle of Bioderma's Sensibio H2O Make-Up Removing Solution on the dressing table. Costing £10.80, it doesn't sting and gets rid of every last trace of mascara.

 

Sensibio H2O Solution, £9.50, Bioderma

weleda-skin-food
5/6

VB has long been a fan of Weleda Skin Food - it's an item that she always claims to have with her. In the summer, the fashionista revealed she uses it to prolong her holiday tan. "I haven't spoken about this product for quite a long time, but I really like it - especially at this time of year when I'm trying to prolong the tan I got over the summer. Your skin can go  super dry, so this is really great. It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body - it's a really great product."

 

Weleda Skin Food £5.99, Feel Unique

 

bioderma-wipes
6/6

The fashion designer revealed that she's a huge fan of Bioderma Sensibio Wipes and uses them regularly to take her make-up off. A pack of 25 will only set you back £7.20 at Boots. The wipes are also said to be a gentle option for those who suffer with sensitive skin, especially around the eyes.

 

Sensibio Wipes, £7.20, Bioderma

 

 

