Strictly Come Dancing tattoos: From Neil Jones to Kevin Clifton, Oti Mabuse and Gorka Márquez

Karen Hauer
Following her split from Strictly co-dancer, Kevin Clifton, Karen got a tattoo symbolising "peace and light". Posting images to Instagram, she explained to fans: "Unalome: The unalome symbol represents the path to enlightenment in the Buddhist culture.
"The spirals are meant to symbolize the twists & turns in life, & the straight lines are meant to represent the moment one reaches enlightenment, peace or inner harmony. And this, courtesy of @courtneylloydtattoos is my daily reminder of those struggles and the peace that often follows them."