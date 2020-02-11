﻿
Bare-faced beauties! Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and more stars without makeup

These stars dared to bare!

Vogue Williams
We've become so accustomed to seeing stars at red carpet events rocking incredible beauty looks that it can be hard to imagine what they look like without makeup. But even celebrities love to relax their beauty regime sometimes. From Jennifer Lopez to Lady Gaga, we've rounded up some pictures of bare-faced stars that prove you don't need foundation and mascara to look stunning…

 

Vogue Williams

If you're on the beach enjoying some quality family time like Vogue, there is certainly no need for makeup. The Irish-born presenter ditched the foundation and showed off her glowing skin with the help of a healthy dose of vitamin D and some great suncream. 

Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden

The Heart Radio star always looks stunning, but this is especially true when she's soaking up the sunshine! We'd be smiling too if we had a flawless complexion like Amanda

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

We wished we looked this good after working out! As well as her killer abs, JLo showed off her fabulous rosy cheeks and dewy skin in this gym selfie.

Millie Mackintosh
Millie Mackintosh

The former Made in Chelsea star ditched makeup in favour of a fresh-faced look as she relaxed in an orange bikini. Seriously, where are the dark circles around her eyes and skin blemishes?

Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby

Between This Morning, Celebrity Juice and Dancing on IceHolly has a very busy work schedule, but you wouldn't know it from looking at this snap. How does she do it?

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Looking incredibly relaxed as she cuddled up to husband John Legend and their two children in the pool, Chrissy clearly had no reason to touch her makeup bag. And with a complexion like hers, we're not sure we'd bother with it any other day either!

Rochelle Humes
Rochelle Humes

We love the barely-there makeup look she rocks on a day-to-day basis, but Rochelle looked even more stunning as she bared all on her recent holiday to the Maldives. With freckles and plaits, she was the perfect beach babe.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

We can safely say Lady Gaga looks far more chic in her towel and bathrobe-combo than we ever have. Rocking a dazzling diamond necklace, the singer braved a bare-faced beauty look. Stunning!

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Kim rarely goes without makeup, but she looks gorgeous when she does. Even as a mother-of-four, she shows no signs of tiredness in this picture with no makeup and her hair in natural waves.

