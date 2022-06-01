Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The 10 best pairs of designer wellington boots to shop this festival season
The 10 best pairs of designer wellington boots to shop this festival season

These are the chicest festival wellies to don in 2023...

designer wellies
Natalie Salmon
Natalie Salmon

Once reserved for fishermen and dog walkers, the most unexpected noughties footwear revival has to be that of the humble welly.

No image of wellington boots is more etched in our memory than that of Kate Moss walking arm in arm with Pete Doherty at Glastonbury in 2005, bare legs out and dark navy Hunter wellies on.

Kate Moss in her iconic Hunter wellies
Kate Moss in her iconic Hunter wellies

The look became so iconic that apparently it saved Hunter from going into administration, thanks to a dramatic sales increase.  Today the British heritage brand continues to enjoy the Moss-effect and is popular for festival goers and farmers alike. Fast forward to 2023, the waterproof footwear saviour is a total festival must-have - especially where British weather is concerned...

Hello! Fashion shares the chicest pairs of designer wellies to shop right now:

  • Original Tall Gloss Wellington Boots

    These classic Hunter wellies are giving major nostalgic British It-girl vibes, and we're definitely not mad about it. 

  • Chain-embellished rubber rain boots

    JW Anderson

    Okay, so these JW Anderson wellies are loud with a capital 'L'. But if you can't make a serious footwear statement at a festival, when can you?

  • D-Major boot

    Dior's D-Major boots epitomise country chic. Pastoral romps have never seemed more appealing...

  • Patent-leather rain boots

    Tod's

    For a splash of green gloss, look no further than these patent rain boots by Italian luxury label Tod's.

  • Betty Rain Boots

    Flattering lines are a Chloé design signature, and rest assured, that even applies to welly boots.

  • Atelier floral-embossed mid-calf rain boots

    Valentino Garavani

    These floral-embossed boots by Valentino Garavani are a textural triumph and also super versatile.

  • Neoprene and rubber Chelsea boots

    Off-White

    These chunky chelsea boots are a little off-piste and would look amazing with cropped kick flares.

  • Iris mid-height boots

    Pastel girlies will adore these lilac boots by welly specialist Le Chameau.

  • Strap Detail House Check and Rubber Rain Boots

    Featuring Burberry's house check pattern, these longline boots would look cool with jeans and a chunky fisherman sweater.

  • Blue Loftgrip Ankle Boots

    Moncler

    Make the festival your personal runway with these heeled cornflower blue ankle boots by Moncler.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

