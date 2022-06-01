The 10 best pairs of designer wellington boots to shop this festival season

The look became so iconic that apparently it saved Hunter from going into administration, thanks to a dramatic sales increase. Today the British heritage brand continues to enjoy the Moss-effect and is popular for festival goers and farmers alike. Fast forward to 2023, the waterproof footwear saviour is a total festival must-have - especially where British weather is concerned...
Hello! Fashion shares the chicest pairs of designer wellies to shop right now:
Original Tall Gloss Wellington Boots
These classic Hunter wellies are giving major nostalgic British It-girl vibes, and we're definitely not mad about it.
Chain-embellished rubber rain boots
JW Anderson
Okay, so these JW Anderson wellies are loud with a capital 'L'. But if you can't make a serious footwear statement at a festival, when can you?
D-Major boot
Dior's D-Major boots epitomise country chic. Pastoral romps have never seemed more appealing...
Patent-leather rain boots
Tod's
For a splash of green gloss, look no further than these patent rain boots by Italian luxury label Tod's.
Betty Rain Boots
Flattering lines are a Chloé design signature, and rest assured, that even applies to welly boots.
Atelier floral-embossed mid-calf rain boots
Valentino Garavani
These floral-embossed boots by Valentino Garavani are a textural triumph and also super versatile.
Neoprene and rubber Chelsea boots
Off-White
These chunky chelsea boots are a little off-piste and would look amazing with cropped kick flares.
Iris mid-height boots
Pastel girlies will adore these lilac boots by welly specialist Le Chameau.
Strap Detail House Check and Rubber Rain Boots
Featuring Burberry's house check pattern, these longline boots would look cool with jeans and a chunky fisherman sweater.
Blue Loftgrip Ankle Boots
Moncler
Make the festival your personal runway with these heeled cornflower blue ankle boots by Moncler.
