The 10 best pairs of designer wellington boots to shop this festival season

These are the chicest festival wellies to don in 2023...

Once reserved for fishermen and dog walkers, the most unexpected noughties footwear revival has to be that of the humble welly.

No image of wellington boots is more etched in our memory than that of Kate Moss walking arm in arm with Pete Doherty at Glastonbury in 2005, bare legs out and dark navy Hunter wellies on.

MORE: The 20 best Coachella festival outfits of all time

RELATED: Lila and Kate Moss' most stylish moments

© Getty Kate Moss in her iconic Hunter wellies

The look became so iconic that apparently it saved Hunter from going into administration, thanks to a dramatic sales increase. Today the British heritage brand continues to enjoy the Moss-effect and is popular for festival goers and farmers alike. Fast forward to 2023, the waterproof footwear saviour is a total festival must-have - especially where British weather is concerned...

Hello! Fashion shares the chicest pairs of designer wellies to shop right now:

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.