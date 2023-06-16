Most Wanted: The 5 products our Beauty Director is swooning over this week

Welcome to a weekly unboxing session with Hello! Fashion’s Beauty Director, Charlotte Jolly. An honest, plain-speaking round-up of the latest drops, limited edition launches and cult buys - covering skincare, make-up, hair, fragrance and wellness. This is where you come to find out whether a product lives up to its promises, and price tag.

Pep Talk

Not a week goes by without a new peptide-powered skincare product landing on my desk. Peptides occur naturally in the body and are best described as ‘building blocks’, for proteins such as collagen and elastin. When applied in a cream or serum, they’re supposed to act like messenger molecules, signalling for more building blocks - but not all peptides are created equally. Most products contain synthetic versions and only up to a dozen different types. I’ve landed on Lancôme’s new Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream - catchy name, I know. It uses plant-derived peptides and 300 different types - some of those have got to stick, right? This formula also contains hyaluronic acid and brightening niacinamide.

Lancôme Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream

Oil’s Well

I first discovered Weleda’s original Skin Food cream backstage at fashion week. Make-up artists love layering it under foundation or using it to create highlights. Most celebrities I interview swear by it, too. The newest member of the Skin Food family is this Ultra-Light Dry Oil - I actually spotted it being road-tested at the Eudon Choi AW23 show a few months ago - to give the models’ shoulders and shins extra gleam. It’s an oil-in-water formula that sinks in in seconds. It’s so sheer you can layer it up, which is great because that signature Skin Food scent - a citrusy, rosemary, lavender blend - keeps me coming back for more.

Skin Food Ultra-Light Dry Oil

So Fresh, So Clean

Here’s a strengthening, sulphate-free shampoo I can whip up into an airy lather. It shifts product build-up (even overnight masks and oils) but doesn't strip away my colour. And as basic as it sounds, the normcore bottle does it for me.

Kevin Murphy Blow Dry Wash

Magic Bullet

I might prefer Nars’ iconic Orgasm shade in this lip balm, over the OG blusher (which I love). I don’t go for buttery balms, but this is silky and sheer. That magic combination of peach, pink and gold pigments sets off any make-up look, but what I really love is that you can wear this balm on its own. Usually, if I’m make-up free, adding lip colour seems to sharpen my dark circles and pick out patches of pigmentation. But Orgasm just lifts and brightens. I’m not subbing this out for anything at the moment.

Nars Afterflow Lip Balm in Orgasm

Skin Food

There’s lots of buzz about the Active Recovery Broth from new brand Reome. Founded by Joanna Ellner, an acupuncturist and former beauty journalist, Reome encourages a more ritualistic approach to skincare. In terms of texture, the Broth sits somewhere between a serum and an essence, and it’s been formulated to calm redness and inflammation, feed skin’s microbiome and strengthen its barrier function. As someone who has to try a lot of products, it’s a tonic for my stressed-out skin.